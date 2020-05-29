As expected after being the most played series in Mexico and entering the top 10 in at least another dozen countries, with less than a week to premiere, Netflix confirms the second season of ‘Control Z’.

The Mexican production tells the story of Sofia, played with Ana Valeria Becerril, the girl who seeks to reveal the identity of the hacker who creates chaos in the National College by making the secrets of several of the students public.

Among the cast is Zion Moreno, Michael Ronda, Yankel Stevan, Macarena García Romero, Patricio Gallardo and Luis Curiel, among others.

It was with the publication of a video, in which a large part of the cast gathered in a video call talking about their experiences that Netflix confirms the second season of ‘Control Z’.

The talk is interrupted by the hacker’s account in which he tells them that he has a next secret and asks Ana Valeria to read her latest message.

The actress turns red and proceeds to read it aloud, “‘Control Z’ season two confirmed.”

“Wey, I’m going to cry” 😳 I also turned red. 😄

Control Z season 2 confirmed. pic.twitter.com/RGVDyv8YXK – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) May 29, 2020

Although the outcome of the series left many doors open for a second installment, some of the actors already have their expectations of what this new installment may be about, such as Luis Curiel who confessed it to us in an interview.

The renewal of the production is not surprising, since it has been widely commented on social networks and family, perhaps for his script, for the way of presenting the story or for the performances, but the key to the success of ‘Control Z’ is undeniable.

So far the release date for the second season of ‘Control Z’ is unknown, but it will likely be a year before it arrives.