On June 22, Apple released the first beta version of the new operating systems. iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, despite being in the first beta, they have amazing performance and fluidityHowever, after installing these betas, if we want to go back to the latest stable version we can do it easily.

Recovery, restore and backup mode

Before starting the process, keep in mind that iCloud backups made in iOS 14 are not compatible with those of iOS 13. Therefore, if we do not have a physical copy on our computer made in iOS 13 or we deactivate the copies in iCloud when updating to iOS 14, we may have to reconfigure our iPhone or iPad as new. Having said that, let’s see the steps:

We update our Mac to the latest version available from > About this Mac> Software Update. We can use the Big Sur beta if we want. We connect our iPhone or iPad to the Mac.

We enter Recovery Mode, which will cause the device to display an image from a computer and a Lightning cable. To enter we will press one of these key combinations:

For iPhone 8 and later: Press and release the volume up button. Press and release the volume down button. We press the side button until we see the Recovery Mode icon.

For iPad Pro with Face ID: Press and release the volume up button. Press and release the volume down button. We press the side button until we see the Recovery Mode icon.

For iPhone 7, 7 Plus or seventh generation iPod touch: At the same time we press the Sleep / Wake button and the volume down button until we see the Recovery Mode icon.

For iPhone 6s or earlier, iPads with a Home button, or sixth-generation iPhone touch or earlier: Press the Sleep / Wake button and the Home button at the same time until we see the Recovery Mode icon.

When Finder (or iTunes) asks us, we choose the Restore option.

We wait for the process to complete and we can now restore the corresponding backup.

A couple of notes on the process. To enter Recovery Mode on iPhone 8 and later and iPad Pro with Face ID the sequence of pressing and releasing the different buttons has to be very fast, in a second or two we should already be holding down the side button. Also, remember that before displaying the Recovery Mode icon, all devices will restart and show the apple icon, we must continue pressing the corresponding buttons and just drop them when we see the Recovery Mode indicator.

Easy, right? If we have been encouraged to try the betas of the new systems and for whatever reason we are not convinced, we have the option of returning to the latest stable versions.

