Many people have the doubt if the banana can favor constipation or not, this is because many individuals use this fruit as a laxative, while others work very well when they have episodes of diarrhea.

The apple together with the banana usually cause many doubts in people, since until now we do not know what their function is really in terms of constipation, in short, does it work for or against it?

Does banana favor constipation?

To finally clear this doubt, it is important that you know that this fruit favors constipation, but if it is taken in the correct way by adding some components rich in fiber, we can take advantage of all its benefits as a natural laxative.

This is due to the fact that it is a fruit rich in tannins, which are capable of absorbing a large amount of liquid that can be found in our intestines, in addition to other main components, it is starch which is very difficult for our body to process , and therefore can cause constipation.

Other foods that also benefit constipation are the following:

Rice.

Red meats.

Dairy products.

Eggs.

Caffeine.

Black tea

If you have any questions about this list or another food, we recommend that you ask your GP directly, since each body is different and therefore yours needs an examination to check which products cause constipation and which do not.

If you have constipation this banana mix can help you with it:

Start by adding two very ripe bananas to the blender, then add 250 ml of soy or oatmeal and a pinch of cinnamon, then blend the ingredients at a high speed for 30 seconds or until there are no lumps in the mixture and voila, you can take it!

