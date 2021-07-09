Does the balance return to Pixar after ‘Soul’ and ‘Luca’?

Monsters at Work, a new Disney Plus series, could have been a careful nostalgia trap. After all, Monsters, SA is one of the most beloved films of the Pixar fana. It’s considered an animation classic in its own right. The story that tells a new vision about the monsters that live in the closet quickly became an icon of good animated cinema.

With its teasing and funny tone it is not too complex for children. But at the same time, it was full of all kinds of messages for the enjoyment of adults. Again, Pixar had managed to create a production for the whole family.

Its sequel, Monsters University, accomplished what seemed impossible: to surprise. After the wonderful pace and tone of its predecessor, it seemed impossible that the film could match its success, let alone surpass it. But actually, it did something better: tell a novel and moving story based on a larger universe.

With its emotional way of analyzing fear, hope and growth, the duology was based on a certain naivety. But above all, in to make laugh. In fact, for Pixar both films were a vehicle to create a new kind of brilliant comedy. There was something lighthearted and happy about Mike Wazowski’s long lines and James P. Sullivan’s cuteness. Both films had an ingredient of naive comedy related to something deeper that turned out to be a hit.

For those who missed the great laughs interspersed with good stories, Monsters at work is a must.

Those were other times for Pixar. It was the time of high stakes, innovation, and wonderful visual storytelling capable of moving children and adults alike. Monsters on the Job comes at a more difficult time. After the harsh controversy around Soul and the strange discussion about Luca, the series seemed like a mystery. Would it keep anything from the movies that preceded it, or would it have the new, harsher and slightly pessimistic tone of an older Pixar?

To the relief of much of the audience, Monsters to the work is exactly what it promised. The universe of Monsters, SA returned in time to deepen and innovate to a new level. Pixar seems to have made the decision to turn the series into a way to dialogue with its own identity. To analyze something more elaborate and important: the studio's relationship with its audience.

It is the demonstration that Pixar continues to grow, becoming more and more intuitive when narrating. As much as a good part of the audience feared that the production company was losing its shine and magic, the series shows that it retains it.

‘Monsters at work’: wit and a look at good memories

It has been 20 years since Monsters, SA was released and perhaps that is why it is surprising that Monsters to the work begins at the same point. It is not just a quirk about the identity of the series, it is a way of extending its main lines. The series, in fact, answers the question that so many fans asked themselves: How did Monstropolis react once it became clear that laughter was much more effective than fear in creating energy?

It may seem like a simple question, but it is not so simple. The superstructure Pete Docter envisioned had some justification for night terrors and familiar childhood fears. One way or another, Pixar tried to convert those little urban legends into something much more powerful.

An idea that encompasses the fear of children with empty wardrobes or darkness to turn it into a territory of exploration and not of fear. So the switch to laughter meant that he had to keep the essence of the film. The 2013 sequel was a little further back, and already then there were voices that wondered if Pixar did not dare to explore its own proposals.

The studio’s ability to continue to create astonishing and seemingly simple stories remains intact.

Monsters to Work does, and expands the universe of Monsters, SA in another entirely new direction. It is no longer about scaring, but about making people laugh. But this making laugh involves assuming that laughter is work. And between both things, the series has the need to narrate to provoke laughter. Can this seemingly artificial structure create real humor?

It can and does. Sully and Mike are now in charge of operations. Presumably due to her grim record, Roz is out of the operation. But he is replaced by his sister Roze. Twenty years have passed, but the chemistry between the characters is identical and the show’s success lies in making it more fluid and intelligent.

Monsters to work is designed for laughter. And while the background is as endearing and well-constructed as any Pixar story, fun is its main focus. Because this world that depends on children is now bigger and more intriguing than ever. The same as mechanism you need create jokers instead of monsters, which will find all kinds of problems to crystallize. However, the studio’s ability to continue creating astonishing and seemingly simple stories remains intact.

Monsters to the work recovers Pixar’s sense of humor and with all the agility of an idea conceived to be fresh and sincere. If Soul was criticized for its complexity and Luca for its simplicity, Monsters at work is the right balance.

