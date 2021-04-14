Does the Apple Watch detect COVID-19? Apple launches a study to find out

Apple has partnered with researchers from the Seattle Flu Study and the University of Washington to assess whether the Apple Watch can be effective in predicting early respiratory diseases such as COVID-19.

According to MacRumors, the Cupertino company announced the study in the keynote “Time Flies” in September 2020. However, the tests are just beginning. The information was discovered on the volunteer recruitment page.

“We are looking for people who live in the greater Seattle area and who may be at higher than normal risk for respiratory diseases due to frequent exposure to other people through work or other activities, health conditions or other factors ”, the text indicates.

Researchers say that lSelected individuals will receive an Apple Watch. The smartwatch, thanks to its sensors, will be in charge of collecting valuable information about the health and behavior of the volunteers. They will also be asked to answer a series of questions in an Apple Research survey.

The Seattle Flu Study clarifies that the volunteers will be able to continue with the same rhythm of life that they had before the study. If they develop symptoms of respiratory illness during the evaluation, they will be given a nasal swab to detect COVID-19.

The application is currently open, only for people age 22 and older from the Seattle metropolitan region. Participants must have an iPhone 6s or higher. As for the Apple Watch, as we mentioned earlier, it will be provided to you free of charge during the study, which is expected to last “up to six months.”

The Apple Watch, also tested in an independent study

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

Meanwhile, an independent study from New York’s Mount Sinai Health System indicates that Apple Watch can predict the onset of COVID-19. The preprint ensures that the watch allows to warn the appearance of the aforementioned respiratory disease up to seven days before the diagnosis by nasal swab.

The studies of the University of Washington together with the Institute of studies such as those of the Mount Sinai Health System use heart rate variability (HRV) that the Apple Watch can measure. It is an indicator parameter of the level of cardiovascular health used by athletes to measure their physical condition.

However, this data is very valuable for, as the Mount Sinai study has revealed, detecting disease. In this case, they have been tested with an application specially designed to predict the appearance of COVID-19.

More on this topic