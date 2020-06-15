Understanding how the algorithms of the main social networks like Facebook, Instagram or Twitter work is a priority for any brand.

The amount of resources that brands invest in these spaces is increasing and understanding which content has the greatest opportunity to appear first in the eyes of the consumer is vital.

Instagram grows

Within this game, understanding what happens with Instagram is increasingly fundamental, if we consider that estimates provided by Statista, indicate that by the end of 2020, the social network owned by Facebook would generate advertising revenue that will reach $ 22 billion.

The number takes a more interesting reading if considered that they are 16 billion more than what it registered during 2018.

This is a consequence of the rising number related to brands that join the social network as advertisers, which seek to connect with the broad user base that the platform enjoys.

However, a new study warns that for these advertisers, appearing in the first results of their potential followers will not be easy if they do not use models with little clothing in their communication.

Uncovered photos win

And it is that although Instagram has been characterized by vetoing and limiting the scope of the content considered suggestive, a new investigation signed by researchers from AlgorithmWatch and the European Data Journalism Network discovered that the algorithm of Instagram, apparently, privileges those images in those that people appear with « little clothes ».

The team asked 26 volunteers to install a browser plugin that automatically opens their Instagram home page at regular intervals and tracks which posts appear at the top of their news channels. The volunteers then followed a selection of professional content creators who use Instagram to advertise their brands or attract new customers.

Of the 2,400 photos posted by content creators, 21 percent showed bare-chested men or women in bikini or underwear.

The researchers hoped that if Instagram’s algorithm didn’t prioritize these images, volunteers would see a similar diversity of posts. But that did not happen. In the volunteer news, posts with half-naked images made up 30 percent of the posts featured in the accounts.

The problem (or finding) for brands

Punctually, the study’s findings indicated that scantily clad women were 54 percent more likely to appear in the news feed, while for bare-chested men the metric was 28 percent.

Conversely, photos showing images of food or landscapes were 60 percent less likely to be part of the home page.

The researchers themselves have indicated that these findings are not definitive. While they found that Instagram’s algorithm promotes nudity in general, they also point out that other factors, such as personalization, limit the effect for some users.

Therefore, the study authors have indicated that it is impossible to draw concrete conclusions without access to internal data and production servers in the hands of the Instagram owner.

The truth is that for brands these findings play in two ways. On the one hand, it is possible to understand what types of content could be added to your communication actions to improve your exposure levels.

However, from another point of view, some firms may not be able, do not want and should not assume this type of content as part of their strategy.

Recall that in the UK alone, a recent study by Broadband Genie found that 70 percent of consumers rate ads appearing alongside sexually explicit content as inappropriate, while 69 percent do the same when it comes to racist materials, 66 percent with reference to violent issues and 65 percent with extremist materials.

Even more worrying is recognizing that three quarters of consumers They confess that they would deliberately postpone the purchase of products or the contracting of services of brands whose advertising was placed (intentionally or not) near inappropriate content.

