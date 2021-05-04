Does the agreement return Aracely Arámbula to Luis Miguel: The Series? | Instagram

Apparently, a new agreement would return to the actress Aracely Arámbula to the third season of “Luis Miguel: The Series“, this after an agreement was announced for his name to appear in the third season of the plot of Netflix.

Although “La Chule” would have reiterated in recent weeks that his name would not appear in any way in the Netflix plot, apparently, a new agreement has given a radical turn to his decision.

Among the recent changes that were announced, it would be stipulated that Luis Miguel’s ex-partner would have access to the scripts.

They have already reached an economic agreement, and that even Aracely is going to check the scripts, and that’s fine, because let’s see how Stephanie Salas, Mariana, was put to so many people “

It was the communicator, Gustavo Adolfo Infante of the program “De Primera Mano” who revealed this new news in the middle of the program, although so far the amount is unknown, it was “obvious that they only needed to arrive at the price,” commented the journalist.

On the other hand, the issue was addressed about the legal dispute that exists between the former couple for the maintenance of the children they procreated together, so the differences between the actress of “La Doña” and the “Patrona” and “Luismi” has not yet been able to reach a 100 percent agreement.

You may be interested Aracely Arámbula Master Chef Latino, new version

Several weeks ago prior to the premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel, it was known through the legal representative of the histrionic who assured that he had managed to get the name of “La Chule”, to be excluded from the Luis Miguel series, now, the situation would give an unexpected change to the surprise of his followers.

In the midst of this, it is worth highlighting the great importance of the presence of the also singer, Aracely Arámbula Jaquez, who for several years has circulated was not only Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri’s partner but also his wife, after they were supposedly married in a ceremony in secret.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

In addition to this, the native of Chihuahua is the mother of the two children of the interpreter of “You know one thing”, Miguel and Daniel, for whom she now has a legal battle with the “divo from Mexico” for maintenance issues.

However, the story between the two that began in 2005, making them one of the most beloved couples in the show, would not cease to be a key point in the continuation of the plot that captures the life of the so-called “Sol de México”, something so the writers are aware and have not taken their finger off the line to convince and reach an agreement with the Mexican artist.

As for the two children of the couple appear in the story, details are not yet known about whether this possibility was reconsidered since, according to the lawyer representing the famous 47-year-old, it was a totally unrelated issue in the negotiations and would not allow their participation in the plot.

It may interest you “Unique” like the Sun? This is how Luis Miguel starts as a businessman

The “fairy tale” between Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula

Without a doubt, one of the romances of the artist and music producer, Luis Miguel Gallego that weighs the most on most of his fans, is the one he had with Aracely Arámbula.

For much of his life, Gallego Basteri has been jumping from relationship to relationship without finding a stable refuge, it was Arámbula who for many of his followers represented that stage of greater solidity for the artist, however, after his second son things They stopped working.

According to one of the videos that circulated on the internet, it would reveal the challenges faced by Aracely Arámbula Jaquez to maintain the “perfect family”, life with “Micky” was not as easy as it seemed and thus she missed several situations.

You may be interested in the Hoy Program, they assure a colleague is after Raúl Araiza

A summary based on said information would portray negative aspects of their romance, “Infidelities”, “humiliations”, “confrontations”, “partying”, “detachment” and in the end, “legal battles” that would end up destroying the dreamed relationship that the ” television actress “would have formed at some point with the” idol of music. ”