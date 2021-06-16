Does Teofimo save billboard? and neither Manny, nor Ryan and nor Sulaiman are saved

Teofimo López tested positive and is a new victim of the pandemic. For that reason, Triller decided to suspend the PPV on Saturday and move the event to August 14. In the previous perspective, the card smelled of failure, before which at the end of the day the problem of the lightweight champion, could be a benefit for the organization.

All this yields a new reading, which includes the possible consequences in López’s body and all that this could affect his performance, taking into account that the new date will be in less than two months. Another nonsense in this lack of control and lack of protocols prior to each fight where those boxers who have suffered or suffer from the disease participate.

In addition to that note, that of Teofimo, we have three other topics to offer you our point of view. As always, no filter.

(6:18) Manny Pacquiao is shown on social networks in full training. A work edited with an intention that seems to hide something. We talk about this in the video.

(9:01) Ryan García now says he is recovered and ready to eat the lions with “pure blow.” With more than eight million followers, only on Instagram, each firecracker that Ryan releases on the networks, finds an immediate echo. But this time, things are different and that will be our point of view.

(11:06) Mauricio Sulaimán overcame his insistence by dreaming of unequal fights. At the time it was Canelo vs. Spence, now it is the turn of Argentine Brian Castaño. That story is the fourth unfiltered entry in this video.