Does ‘Tecatito’ Corona arrive at Sevilla? ‘Monchi’ praises the Porto striker again

Jesus Manuel Corona has not only become a figure of the Porto but of the entire Portuguese league. Each season shows its quality, so many believe that it is time to take that leap in quality this summer.

One of the clubs that have kept him on the radar is the Seville, who revealed his interest in the past transfer market; However, its high price prevented its arrival in the Spanish League in 2020.

Also read: Pumas UNAM: Gianluca Lapadula, how much the reinforcement sought by the University is worth

One of the men who have always praised them is’Monchi‘, sports director of the Sevillian team. In an interview with Ramon Rodriguez for Imagen TV, the manager once again praised the Mexican; However, beyond his words, he revealed that that does not mean he is signed by the club.

Also read: Liga MX and MLS All-Star Game; Date and details of the match

“What am I going to say about Corona? He is a great Porto player who has also worked with my coach, Lopetegui. He is a very important player. In the 2019-20 season he was named the best footballer in the Portuguese championship. I can contribute little to that. We don’t know all of them anymore. Corona is a player of a very high level. He has to be monitored, but that doesn’t mean that Corona will come to Sevilla tomorrow. ”