Does taking baking soda help you lose weight? Scientific studies make it clear | Life

If you’re wondering if baking soda helps you lose weight, you’ve come to the right place. We explain what scientific studies say about it.

Baking soda is a very versatile product with countless uses. Apart from being an ingredient in your recipes, it is also known for its cleaning properties, which range from removing grease from kitchen tiles, removing stains and odors from clothing, or even unclogging the bathtub or sink.

Beyond these uses, this ingredient is popular for another utility as well. You may have heard or read that taking baking soda helps you lose weight. Some people advise consuming it diluted in water, lemon juice or apple cider vinegar, and that it should be taken on an empty stomach to promote weight loss.

But is this true? Is it healthy to take baking soda this way, or is it not recommended? Let’s see what the scientific evidence says about it.

Those who defend that drinking baking soda helps you lose weight point out that it has alkalizing effects on the body, something that is usually related to weight loss. However, this theory has been discredited by the scientific community, since the body uses strictly regulated processes to control its pH levels and what we eat or drink has little influence on them.

Some studies reveal that sodium bicarbonate may have minor indirect effects on weight loss, mainly derived from the beverage in which it is diluted. The fluids with which it is taken promote hydration levels, something that can reduce hunger, increase metabolism and promote fat loss.

Therefore, scientific evidence does not support that taking baking soda helps you lose weight and lose body fat, so there is no point in diluting it in the drinks you drink on an empty stomach.

In addition, it must be taken into account that excessive intake of this ingredient is linked to various adverse side effects, including metabolic acidosis, high blood pressure, breathing difficulties, gas, or abdominal bloating, and may also interact with some medications.