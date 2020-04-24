The White House on Thursday launched a “nascent” investigation into the benefits of sunlight and humidity to mitigate the threat of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump encourages states to resume economic activities.

AP –

Previous studies have found no convincing evidence that the warm temperatures and increased humidity of spring and summer contribute to reducing the spread of the virus.

However, William Bryan, of the Department of Homeland Security, said during a press conference at the White House that there are “incipient results” of new research indicating that the sunlight It has a powerful virus-killing effect on surfaces and the air. He said that scientists have noticed a similar effect with higher temperatures and higher humidity. A Maryland biocontainment laboratory has been testing the virus since February, Bryan said.

DHS Under Secretary for Science William Bryan on how the #Coronavirus dies fast when exposed to higher temperatures and solar light indicating that we will get some respite from the virus this summer. pic.twitter.com/P5qC4Ku6RT – Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 23, 2020

“The virus dies much faster simply by exposure to higher temperatures and simple exposure to moisture.”

Bryan noted that having more knowledge about this could help governors decide how and when to open up their state’s economies. However, he stressed that the results of the light and heat studies do not replace the recommendations for social distancing.

Trump, who has constantly searched for hopeful news related to virus containment, was questioned whether it would be dangerous to make people believe they would be safe if they go out to sunbathe, considering that many people have died in Florida.

“I hope people enjoy the sun. And if that has any impact, great,” Trump replied. “It is just a suggestion of a brilliant laboratory by a very, very intelligent man, perhaps brilliant.”

“I’m here to present ideas, because we want ideas to eliminate this thing. And if the heat is good, and the sunlight It is good, I think it is fabulous, “said the president.

Trump noted that investigators were also examining the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if it would be possible to inject them into people after claiming that the virus “wreaks havoc on the lungs, so it would be interesting to see that.” Bryan said that is not under consideration.

Scientific advisers told the White House a few days ago that there is still no conclusive evidence that the summer heat and humidity will control the virus without continued public health measures.