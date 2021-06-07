Does sugar make kids hyperactive?

Share

The question about whether sugar influences children’s behavior or not it began to generate interest in the 1990s, when a series of studies were conducted. In fact, in 1995, JAMA published a meta-analysis that looked at the results of 23 experiments in 16 scientific articles.

However, the authors only included studies that had used a placebo and were blinded, meaning that the children, parents and teachers involved, they did not know who received the sugar and who received the placebo. In this sense and after analyzing the data, the study authors concluded that sugar did not affect children’s behavior or cognitive performance. However, they added that the possibility of a “small effect” could not be ruled out.

Furthermore, there is also the possibility that a certain subsection of children respond differently to sugarAlthough scientists generally show that it does not have as large an effect as many parents report.

Are some children more sensitive to sugar?

Some parents believe that their child is particularly sensitive to sugar, and to see if this was true, a group of researchers compared two groups of children: 25 “normal” children ages 3 to 5 and 23 children, ages 6 to 10, whose parents described them as sensitive to sugar. Each family followed three experimental diets per shift, each for three weeks.

The study included aspartame, as the authors explained, because it was also considered “a possible cause of hyperactivity and other behavior problems in children”. All three diets were free of artificial colors, additives, and preservatives.

Thus, each week, scientists assessed behavior and cognitive performance of the kids. After analysis, the authors concluded: “For children described as sensitive to sugar, there were no significant differences between the three diets in any of the 39 behavioral and cognitive variables. For preschool-age children, only 4 of the 31 measures differed significantly between the three diets, and there was no consistent pattern in the differences that were observed.

In 2017, a related study appeared in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition. In it, the researchers investigated the impact of sugar consumption in sleep and behavior 287 children, ages 8 to 12.

In this way, the scientists collected information from frequency questionnaires food and demographic, sleep and behavior questionnaires. A surprising 81% of children had more than the recommended daily intake of sugar.

Still, the researchers concluded: “Total sugar intake was not related to behavior or sleep problems, nor did it affect the relationship between these variables.”

If you take a look at these results, it seems clear that if sugar leads to hyperactivity, the effect is not huge and does not extend to most children. So if there is no scientific evidence that sugar induces hyperactivity, why does it?

The truth is that guilt can fall back on parental expectations. A study underscoring this point appeared in the Journal of Abnormal Child Psychology in 1994. Researchers recruited 35 children ages 5 to 7, whose mothers were described as behaviorally “sensitive to sugar.”

The children were divided into two groups and all received a placebo, which was aspartame. Half of the mothers were told that each of her children had received a placebo, and the others were told that theirs they had received a large dose of sugar.

The scientists recorded the mothers and children as they interacted and asked questions about the interaction. The authors explained: ‘Mothers in the sugar expectation condition rated their children as significantly more hyperactive. Behavioral observations revealed that these mothers exerted more control by maintaining physical closeness, as well as showing tendencies to criticize, look at, and talk to their children more than control mothers.

What’s more, the media play a role in perpetuating the myth. From cartoons to movies, the term “sugar rush” has entered common parlance.

Other factor is the environment in which a child can get excess sugar.

The classic setting is a room full of children at a birthday party. In this environment, they are having fun and are likely to be excitable, regardless of the sweets they consume. In the same way, if sweets are a special gift, simply receiving a delicious reward might be enough to generate a boisterous burst of activity.