Does Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) appear in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’?

Falcon and the Winter Soldier It is the second official series and the second production within the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tells the story of Sam wilson (Falcon) facing being the new Captain America Y Bucky barnes (Winter Soldier) in his new life. Due to the story arc, it is normal to wonder and, above all, to wait for the possibility that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) appears, at least when he is older.

But the character, after the six episodes of the first season of the series that airs on Disney Plus – there are still no commercials for a second, but there is a movie – simply does not appear. Those who were expecting a climactic moment like the Mandalorian season 2 finale will end up disappointed. Neither young nor old. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) does not appear at any point in the series.

But that is not necessarily bad, beyond the possibilities that the actor wants to return, from a creative point of view, it is best not to see it, for now.

Why is Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) not appearing in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’?

Those who wish with all their might to see the return of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Falcon and the Winter Soldier They should possibly adjust their expectations. Not only has the actor said that he is not interested in returning, but there is no place in history for him.

The series is about how Sam Wilson and the world have to accept that Captain America is another. That it is not only a symbol, but what people – and the superhero – do with all that it means. He also talks about how it is no longer as simple as “good” and “bad.” How the world is shifting to a place where superheroes shouldn’t be idealized.

It also shows how, even with the best of intentions, some superheroes totally determined to sacrifice themselves for humanity end up hurting people close to them.

Therefore the story arc required that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) just didn’t show up. The final scene between Sam and Isaiah Bradley works so well precisely because of the narrative coherence in relation to previous episodes.

Marvel studios

Will we see it in ‘Captain America 4’?

Marvel It seems that he will go ahead with producing the fourth installment of Captain America, showing events directly related to what we saw in * Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan playing their respective characters.

The announcement has sparked rumors that Chris Evans will appear in the movie. But the actor himself has denied the rumors on his social networks. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see him later, in a few years, appearing, perhaps with a cameo appearance in some Marvel Cinematic Universe production.

For now we should rejoice that we have a new captain america that inspires new generations, and that brings to the table important and necessary conversations about equality and inclusion in our society.

