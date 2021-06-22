Through a statement, the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) indicated that phycocyanins, contained in the alga Spirulina, stimulate the production and activity of natural killer (NK) lymphocytes, whose function is to defend the body from viruses … And “They could constitute one more element of protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

But … does Spirulina algae protect you from Covid-19?

Dr. Luis Huerta González, head of the project carried out at the Center for Research in Applied Biotechnology (CIBA) Tlaxcala, explained:

Phycocyanins stimulate the production and activity of natural killer lymphocytes, whose function is to defend the body against viruses, since they kill cells infected with these and interrupt their replication ”.

And how they help against the coronavirus

Huerta González mentioned that vaccines against the virus SARS-CoV-2 They are a very valuable element to protect the population, however, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) viruses mutate very quickly and new strains emerge, so there is the possibility that the antibodies produced by them could be less effective when facing to the new variants of the virus that are emerging.

For this reason, it is very important to continue research on new treatments or alternatives that help to strengthen the innate immune system and, in this case, phycocyanins could be a viable alternative ”.

In which products could Spirulina seaweed be added?

The polytechnic specialist specified that, although the amount of NK cells in the body depends on various factors, diet is a factor that influences to raise its concentration, therefore one of the objectives of the research is to add improved phycocyanins in foods such as tortilla, since in that way they would be within the reach of the population these nutrients, which also have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-cancer properties.

He detailed that phycocyanins are already marketed in some places, but many times they do not have the optimum purity and their price is very high.

In the laboratory we cultivate the Spirulina alga under controlled conditions of medium composition, temperature, agitation, type and specific lighting times, in order to obtain the highest amount of phycocyanins and of the best quality ”, he pointed out.

He specified that for phycocyanins to have the best qualitative and quantitative characteristicsAccording to meticulous evaluations, the indicated parameters are adjusted.

Once the optimal production conditions are standardized, the extracted phycocyanins can be added to different solid or liquid foods for immediate consumption ”.

