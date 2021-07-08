Does smart technology make us less smart?

Devices such as smartphones and others prevent us from using our brain when they are the ones in charge of performing tasks ranging from doing addition and subtraction to looking for a place on a map. This less use of the brain in mental tasks that people of previous generations did habitually perform, is it making us less intelligent? A study has sought the answer to this question.

Anthony Chemero, professor of psychology and philosophy at the University of Cincinnati in the United States, as well as Lorenzo Cecutti and Spike WS Lee, both from the University of Toronto in Canada, have concluded that this does not happen. “There is no scientific evidence to show that smartphones and digital technology impair our biological cognitive abilities,” emphasizes Chemero.

The authors of the study see the progress of the digital age as a channel by which intelligent technology complements human cognitive capacity, thus helping us to improve ourselves. “What smartphones and digital technology do is change the way we use our biological cognitive abilities,” Chemero argues. “This change is beneficial from a cognitive point of view.”

For example, our smartphone knows how to get to a place and that serves so that we do not have to take a map and examine it, which frees up brain energy so that we think about other things. This also includes professional life; in the workplace it would be unproductive to solve complex math problems with pencil and paper or memorize phone numbers. “Instead of devoting mental effort to these things, we can dedicate them to other aspects of our work activity.

Anthony Chemero. (Photo: University of Cincinnati Creative + Brand)

Therefore, according to Chemero and his colleagues, computers, tablets and smartphones play the role of auxiliary systems, serving us as tools that are good for performing calculations and storing data.

The human brain added to all this technology results in something that is more intelligent than both things separately. And the consequence of this is that we, complemented by our technology, are capable of carrying out much more complex tasks than those we could carry out with our uncomplemented biological capacities “, sums up Chemero.

The study is titled “Technology may change cognition without necessarily harming it.” And it has been published in the academic journal Nature Human Behavior. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)