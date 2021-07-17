The advance of the Delta variant, with a greater contagion capacity, raises concern and opens the door to the question: does the Sinovac vaccine need a third dose?

A new study carried out in Chile by a group of scientists would recommend that yes, the vaccine Sinovac You need a third dose to maintain your levels of immunity.

In a study involving 10.2 million participants in Chile, the effectiveness of an inactivated, China-developed # SARSCoV2 vaccine was estimated. Effectiveness was 65.9% for infection, 87.5% for hospitalization, 90.3% for ICU admission, and 86.3% for death. – NEJM (@NEJM) July 7, 2021

Does Sinovac vaccine need a third dose?

A clinical trial conducted in Chile, a country where the Sinovac vaccine has been widely used, would show the need for a third dose.

The data indicate that the degree of vaccine efficacy decreases after six months counted from the application of the second dose.

These were the efficacy results of the Sinovac vaccine

The CoronaVac03CL Clinical Study involved 2,000 people, over 18 years of age, who were vaccinated with this dose.

Alexis Kalergis, academic of the Catholic University of Chile and director of Millennium Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy (IMII) from Chile, said that the application of a third booster dose was necessary.

“The natural decrease in antibodies after vaccination, it highlights the need to strengthen immunity with booster doses to compensate and enhance virus neutralization, ”said Kalergis.

Two doses would not be enough

The Sinovac vaccine is effective and promotes the immune system to generate antibodies against the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

However, in front of the Delta variant, the degree of efficacy and immunity decreases up to four times, he pointed out Susan Good, scientific director of the study and researcher at IMII through a statement released by the Universidad Católica de Chile.

In order to Pablo Gonzalez, executive director of the study and investigator of the IMII, the study data justifies in life that the Sinovac vaccine requires a third dose.

Sinovac against variants

Variants of concern SARS-CoV-2 that cause Covid-19 have brought new challenges for the scientists behind the creation of the vaccines, which were made to combat the infection mechanism of the original strain found in Wuhan.

Chile has bet heavily on Sinovac, as have China, Indonesia and Brazil, which have used this biological in their vaccination campaigns.

In Chile, 18.1 million doses of Sinovac have been applied, but other vaccines have also been used. Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca Y Cansino.

As of July, in Chile 76% of its adult population has already received at least one vaccine against Covid-19.

What about other Chinese vaccines? This we know about Cansino

WHO does not recommend third doses

This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) he again criticized the use of third doses in countries that already have vaccines.

According to the international body, member countries should not recommend a third dose, as that limits global access to vaccines.

However, Israel began applying third doses to people at risk.

In Thailand, the government announced that it would combine Sinovac vaccines with AstraZeneca to improve efficacy and protection for medical personnel.

