Does Sergio Mayer explode for Luis Miguel: The series? This said

Issabela Camil’s husband, Sergio Mayer, spoke recently about the series of the singer Luis Miguel on Netflix and forcefully reiterated his opinion about fiction. “It is a misogynistic series.”

The series of Luis Miguel has uncovered a number of unknowns about his life, various conquests have come to light as well as scenes that have caused some uncomfortable reactions.

It was the “former garibaldi and Jaime Camil’s sister, one of those who do not even want to remember the romance that the actress had with him”Puerto Rican“.

One, I have not seen it, but many people have commented to me and have told me that it is a misogynistic series, that it has been a series that has attacked women a lot, and well that has to be decided by society, “he explained

It was recently, Sergio Mayer, who was recently approached to be questioned about the way in which fiction has portrayed the romance between Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri and his wife, Issabela Camil.

The comment of the “actor” and “politician”, Sergio Mayer, revealed much further and did not miss the opportunity to launch a strong criticism of the plot for the treatment that is not only given to Issabela but to many of the women who have surrounded by the life of LuisMi.

The “candidate for deputation for district 06”, responded to the question about whether he had already seen the series as well as comments about it.

The spouse of one of the great loves of the interpreter of “When the Sun warms up”, did not miss the opportunity to demonstrate against the history that has exposed the past romance between Erika Ellice Sotres Starr, real name to which Issabela Camil responds and that is embodied by Camila Sodi.

It has been Camil’s own half-sister, who has shown no interest in talking to the media about her romantic relationship with the “divo from Mexico.”

And on the contrary, he has clarified “that the only one who would tell him how his romance was really is his daughter Antonia, and that because the young woman questioned it.”

On the other hand, in recent days, the second season of Luis Miguel put on the table the departure of one of the most important people in the life and career of the singer and record producer, his former manager, Hugo López.

The scenes of the second installment of this story uncovered endless rumors and versions regarding the sentimental relationship of Luis Miguel Gallego, Issabela Camil (Erika in the series) as well as the end of their relationship.

Did Hugo López’s wife advise Issabela Camil?

It was the life of the former manager, Lucía Miranda who revealed in recent weeks that she was the one who advised Issabela to leave the interpreter.

As he told in an interview, that “she (Isabela) had a very bad time since at that time, Luis Miguel was very young, he was 18 or 19 years old, all the girls were after him, so one day after meeting her in Los Angels, not knowing what to do with their relationship, advised her “to” stay away from him for a long time. “

Let him rest for five, ten years because they are both very young, do your thing, maybe study ‘, because she wanted to travel and study,’ and then look for him ‘,

For his part, Diego Boneta defended himself against the accusations against the series, because in addition to starring in it, he is a producer, so after his arrival at the Mexico City Airport he only told the press: