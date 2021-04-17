Does Ronald Acuña Jr. remember Ken Griffey in the Major Leagues?

Ronald Acuña Jr. He is one of the players of the moment in the Big leagues, his arm, speed, glove and batting, could be compared to Ken griffey jr.

Acuna has the talent and dedication to be a high-expectation player in the MLB. The Atlanta Braves player has looked very good at the start of the 2021 Big Show.

“El Abusador” registers a .433 average, 16 RBIs and seven homers in the MLB, his way of playing, strength, speed, arm and defense reminds Ken Griffey Jr.

Griffey Jr. played for 21 years in the Big leagues. Years later, Ronald Acuna It has characteristics similar to those of the gardener who was a legend.

His elegance at the time of batting, his excellent defense in the outfield and great robberies of home runs, made him one of the best players who have passed through big top baseball, and Ronald Acuña Jr. reminds a bit of Ken Griffey Jr. for its similarity with the aforementioned.

However, the Atlanta Braves outfielder still has a lot to prove in the MLB, since he is just playing his fourth season in the Big leagues. That is, at the moment 17 less than Griffey Jr.

For now, all that remains is to enjoy the talent and energy that it transmits Ronald Acuña Jr. in every game of the MLB.