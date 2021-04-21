Does Ricky Martin return with Eglantina Zing, mother of his children? | Instagram

For many years, the Venezuelan model Eglantina Zing has been more than closely linked to the singer’s life Ricky MartinIt is now a photograph which would show the strong bond that exists beyond friendship, the postcard shows the two parents reunited again.

The presenter who has been closely linked to the life of Ricky Martin since various rumors reiterate that she is the mother of three of the children of the “Puerto Rican star” who today is happily married.

In a photograph that circulates on the internet, the rescued image reveals the intimate and alleged parents of the minors: the twins, Valentino, Matteo and little Lucia.

In the snapshot, the faces of Ricky Martin and Eglantina Zing, star alone in the postcard, it should be clarified that due to the look that the interpreter of “Your memory” boasts, the image does not seem to correspond to a recent period, however, it was enough to reawaken all the controversy of the mother of the children of Enríque Martín Morales, also called, “Latin pop star“.

The two great “friends” are very happy, mainly the smiling model who shows a big smile on her face as she meets the “idol” in a photo that she shared on her social networks four days ago, with a text very affectionate dedicated to Martin, “I love you a world. How nice to see you always ”, wrote the“ peace agent ”.

It may interest you. Is it Luis Miguel or Ricky Martín? double surprises the jury

It should be noted that so far the maternal bond on the part of the television figure has not been confirmed by either of the two, however, the “King of Pop” would comment on other occasions, that he considers the celebrity as “a mother to their children “, according to past statements.

What is a fact is that the couple formed by Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef and their four children, of whom they were born thanks to a surrogate whose identity is unknown until now.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

However, due to the strong friendship that exists between Eglantina and the “Puerto Rican”, her fans and other followers have concluded that it would be the same Venezuelan who would donate the eggs so that the couple could make one of their dreams come true, who better than your great friend and someone you trust?

They even suggest about the great resemblance that exists between the little ones and the 39-year-old personality. Eglantina del Carmen Zing Puppio.

Faced with the controversy of the issue, Martín Morales would react with a forceful comment:

I did not rent a whom. This expression is used by conservative fundamentalists. They loaned me a belly. I didn’t pay for it. I would give my life to the woman who helped bring my children into the world, Ricky noted.

Who is Eglantina Zing?

Eglantina Zing has built a career as a model and television presenter by hosting the MTV Latin America where she presented the program L’Gueveo and later, she was selected to host the MTV Latin Music Video Awards and the MTV Latin America Movie Awards.

It may interest you “I think of ten children” Does Ricky Martin freeze his embryos?

From an early age, Eglantina decided to get involved in the world of modeling and was represented by the international modeling agency Ford on important catwalks in Milan, Paris, Madrid, the United States, Asia and Latin America.

She has also headlined various covers of prominent magazine publications: Elle, Marie Claire, GQ, Maxim and Vogue and was the face of Vivienne Westwood, Carolina Herrera and Roberto Cavalli.

She was recognized in 2011 as the “Icon of the Year” and was the image of the Lady Million fragrance by Paco Rabanne and was selected as the image of various scents in addition to being the official ambassador of Fashion Week Worldwide Mercedes Benz.

It may interest you. It’s not “Marcela”, Luis Miguel would avoid singing it so as not to cry

She has also collaborated in various awards and even in the conduction of beauty pageants, graduated from the University of Florida and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, she also speaks four languages ​​quite fluently, her talent has led her to participate even in the seventh art making its debut in “Secret of confession”.