Does reading make you sleepy? Experts explain what the reason is | Life

You are not the only person to whom reading makes you sleepy: it is something that happens quite regularly. We explain what the reason is according to the experts.

Reading is a wonderful activity with infinite benefits. Scientific evidence relates reading to longer life expectancy, less cognitive impairment, reduced stress, and better social skills and higher intelligence.

Among the health benefits of reading we also find that It helps to sleep, so it is a highly recommended activity for those who suffer from problems sleeping at night. So if you ask yourself why reading makes you sleepy, do not be alarmed because you are not the only person to whom it happens.

That reading causes drowsiness has a very simple scientific explanation. Normally, when we read, we do so in a quiet environment, in a comfortable position (sitting or lying in bed), at the end of the day or after doing more energetic activities, conditions that allow our brain to relax and prepare for sleep .

As explained in the BBC’s Science Focus (via MentalFloss), to these conditions we must add that reading allows us to escape the concerns of the outside world.

Dr. Raman Malhotra, a neurologist and member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, states that “the main reason that reading can help some people fall asleep is that it allows the mind to rest and relax before turn off the lights to fall asleep. “

As we read, we fully immerse ourselves in the discourse or story that the author is telling us, so that We are not assaulted by thoughts that in other circumstances do not allow us to relax to sleep.

In addition, the concentration required by reading contributes to fatigue and eyesight also fatigue, two other factors that make reading sleepy and help us sleep.

Therefore, reading is an ideal activity to do in bed if you have trouble sleeping at night. On the other hand, if you want to read for longer without sleep taking over, it is best to do it at another time when you are more rested and sitting instead of lying down.