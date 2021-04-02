Does Rafael Amaya return to the series The Lord of the Skies?

Mezcalent Rafael Amaya caused expectation for his possible great return to television.

Rafael Amaya finally broke the silence on the possibility of returning to melodramas in a new season of the famous series “El Señor de los Cielos”.

During a recent live broadcast on the Instagram platform, the Mexican actor surprised his fans by highlighting that he could soon play the character of Aurelio Casillas again in Telemundo fiction.

“We are working on that, we are preparing a good eighth season, we are in negotiations and we are going to see what happens,” said Amaya, referring to her possible participation in an eighth season of the series ‘El Señor de los Cielos’.

In October 2019, Rafael Amaya ended his participation in the Telemundo project with the alleged death of his character Aurelio Casillas at the beginning of the seventh season of the series. However, the actor’s recent statements have caused great expectations about his possible big comeback.

For its part, Telemundo has not commented on the possibility that they are working on a new installment of the series “El Señor de los Cielos” after having concluded the transmission of the seventh season with complete audience success at the end of the month January 2020.

In his transmission on Instagram in the company of his great friend Roberto Tapia, Amaya announced that he is currently evaluating various job offers: “There are many proposals from many sides, but there have been many positive changes in my life and you have to choose well . Now what I want is to work with friends, with family and with the people who have been with me through thick and thin ”.

The famous interpreter will soon return to the entertainment industry with his participation in the musical tour “Los Compadres” in the company of Tapia through the main cities of the United States. Rafael Amaya in his capacity as an actor, will be sharing with the Hispanic public that has supported him throughout the years in his outstanding artistic career.

Rafael Amaya: What did you do after concluding your participation in the series “El Señor de los Cielos” on Telemundo?

Rafael Amaya was away from the acting industry after concluding his participation in the Telemundo series “El Señor de los Cielos” in 2019, this as a result of problems of addiction to alcohol and drugs.

At the beginning of December 2020, Amaya made it known publicly that he had been treated for a few months in a rehabilitation clinic in Mexico in order to overcome his dependence on alcohol and drugs. A short time later, the actor was discharged after completing his detoxification process.

In a revealing interview with People en Español, the soap opera heartthrob admitted that his addictions led him to immerse himself in a “dark mud” that forced him to separate for a time from his family, friends and the great passion he felt for the industry of the performance.

Currently, Rafael Amaya is living in Mexico before undertaking new artistic projects in his outstanding role as an actor.

Follow Now Same on Instagram