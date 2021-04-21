Does Queen Elizabeth end disputes of princes Harry and William? | AP

For Queen Elizabeth there would be many moments to deal with in the middle of her husband’s farewell to Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, so she decided once and for all to clarify the disputes between her grandchildren with a strong message. prince william And his brother?

It transpired that Queen Isabel, took action on the matter after his grandchildren, the prince harry and the second in the line of succession to the throne, Prince William, they will meet again after a year without seeing each other but if they exchange some disputes in particular for certain and strong statements.

According to recent sources, the “British monarch” would prevent the differences between the sons of the Prince Charles of Wales become more apparent. Particularly in the act in which they would give the last goodbye to the prince “consort” of the monarch for which he gave his grandchildren a strong and powerful message, the instructions for the heirs to the throne (Harry before his resignation), were clear from the queen.

They assure, the royal would not want any unpleasant sample from the brothers that would distract for a moment the meeting that at that time occupied the memory and legacy of the Duke of Edinburgh. From what he told his grandchildren, “they will put differences aside for the good of the family,” as disclosed by a close friendship with the British Royal Family.

The source added that Prince William, as well as other family members, are very affected by some of Harry and Meghan’s statements in the interview with Oprah Winfrey, however, everyone understood that this was not the time to discuss this. theme”.

Although, clearly, the brief moment that the children of the funta “Lady Diana of Wales” starred in will not be enough for such a spontaneous approach to take place, at least for many it represented a small ray of hope.

Although unfortunately the reason for the reunion of his grandchildren would not be what everyone had expected, surely the remembered “Navy officer”, buried last Saturday April 17, (Felipe de Edimburgo) would have enjoyed seeing them that way, already that they assure, he was very upset by the estrangement between the princes.

In the middle of the procession, it was inevitable for many to remember that those who were “inseparable brothers”, only two years apart, would have experienced a similar moment when the departure of their mother in which both walked with their father and grandfather After the coffin of the deceased Princess Diana, something that they pointed out, perhaps, stirred the feelings of union that always kept them very close.

In the end, they walked shoulder to shoulder, although in the middle of them walked his cousin, Peter Philips (son of Princess Anne) himself who allowed his two cousins ​​to walk almost together while he followed them a few steps back in the procession from the castle from Windsor to St. George’s Chapel Square.

Inside the Chapel, the Duke of Sussex’s body language did not go unnoticed by dedicated observers, who suggested that his face showed a certain nervousness, which was betrayed by repeatedly turning his gaze and repeatedly hitting the order of service against his leg. .

What did the dukes talk about at the end of the mass?

Once again, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen as one of the saviors of the situation, someone who has always mediated between the brothers, her husband, William, and her brother-in-law, Harry.

Shortly before leaving Mass, while the Duke of Cambridge was engaged in conversation with the Dean of Westminster at the chapel door, she came with Harry to chat, although from the masks it could not be deduced that he said it, however, What is a fact is that it somehow calmed another of the tense moments at the end of the ceremony.

Although it seemed almost impossible to know the impressions that William and Harry exchanged during the moments of the funeral service, it was the Page Six portal that revealed part of these messages.

According to him, the Duke of Cambridge commented to his younger brother that the religious service had been “wonderful” to which Harry replied “it was as he would like”, referring to his grandfather (Prince Philip) William would then agree with him. and he added, the music would have seemed very beautiful “, this supposedly, while they left the chapel at the end of the ceremony.

On the other hand, it transpired that Harry would have met for a few moments with his grandmother in the gardens of Frogmore Cottage as well as with his father, Prince Charles, who they say is one of the most eager to reconcile with his son.

As for Prince William, they say he feels a lot of indignation towards his brother for the statements against the family, in a way, Harry would find himself with a certain coldness upon his arrival, but possibly things with Guillermo could be arranged if he regains his life. trust in the former British army soldier, “knowing that his conversations will not be filtered,” they say.