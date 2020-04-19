When you buy a new mobile phone, it is usually accompanied by a case. Not surprisingly, many users often like to have their smartphone always protected, especially if it has cost them a lot of money. It is true that there are many consumers who are against this type of accessory, either because they think they break the aesthetics of the terminal or because they simply find it absurd to cover a device of 1,000 euros with a 5-euro case.

There are also all those who think that the covers worsen the performance of the terminals. By putting this type of accessory on them, the idea is that the heat of the device does not dissipate optimally so when using it the performance worsens. Now, how true is this? Does a case actually slow down our smartphone?

Does putting a case on our smartphone worsens its performance?

The YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips, with more than 10 and a half million subscribers, made an interesting video a long time ago that is honestly worth remembering. Specifically, he wanted to demonstrate whether it is true that a case worsens the performance of a smartphone. For this, he did a simple experiment with an iPhone X Pro Max and a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Of course he also needed a few covers.

First what he did was pass a performance test 12 times in a row on both the Android phone and the iPhone without using any case. Although the devices warmed up over time, the test results were fairly even. The initial and final scores did not vary much and is that even though the terminal warmed up, the performance remained stable. Logically, mobile devices like any technological product must endure this type of situation and dissipate high temperatures.

The next step was to do the same thing but with different types of covers. While the cheap gel cases that we can buy in any bazaar for just a few euros did not alter the performance of the terminal, alarms went off when using a case that covered the screen of the mobile device. You know, those book covers that were so fashionable a few years ago and that unfortunately some users still use them.

Well, the performance of the device with this case decreased significantly. This could be because smartphones use the screen as an escape from the heat and when it is covered by the damn case, said heat cannot leave the smartphone, causing performance to drop dramatically.

The conclusion we can reach is that terminal covers do not seriously alter the performance of our mobile devices. While it is true that there is no point in trying to “protect” a high-end mobile phone with a gel case of just 3 euros, -better to use these made of natural products or these anti-bacteria – at least its performance will not be seen affected. Now, never use book-style cases, not only because they are honestly ugly and very unsightly, but because these do seem to make the operation of our smartphone worse.

