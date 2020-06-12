One of the most popular programs among children is Paw Patrol, which is currently receiving a wave of negative comments.

And it is that although at the time they considered the cartoon show to be positive for minors, given the current context, it should be “cancelled“

Users in social networks consider that the program should go off the air or eliminate the police dog “Chase“

How about we don’t cancel #LivePD or #Cops just so police always have cameras on them? But I’m still for canceling #PawPatrol fuck that lil dude pic.twitter.com/N5wVWfNGIm – MysteryMoneyMan (@MoneyManWasHere) June 12, 2020

After seven years of transmission Paw PatrolGiven the current turmoil in the United States following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, they are seeking to get the series off the air.

They ask for “euthanasia” for the animated police dog

Expressions on social networks range from “applying euthanasia to Chase“Until the show was canceled because they” brainwashed “young children by putting the police on the map as a good character.

“Every series where the police are put as a positive force is wrong and should be canceled; starting with those that are for children, ”wrote the tweeter @Jaybeware.

It should be noted that during the social media demonstration after Floyd’s death, the official networks of Paw Patrol They joined the movement and silenced its profile to echo the voices that seek to speak out about racism and discrimination.

Despite the fact that criticism has been present on networks, fans of the series have also come out to defend the show and the characters.

“Everyone should leave my son’s favorite show alone, we can’t cancel all the shows in the world because he has police officers. Not all police officers are racist, there are good people too. In addition, it is a show for children, “wrote one user.

Everyone better leave my son’s favorite show alone, can’t cancel every show in the world that has cops because of a few bad ones .. Not every cop is racist there are good police too .. Plus it’s a kids show .. #IStandWithPawPatrol #PawPatrol pic.twitter.com/GCDQOFb5Ap – Jacqueline Gonzalez (@ jackie01987)

With information from 7 News

