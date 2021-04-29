Does Patricia Manterola explode against Luis Miguel: The Series? | Instagram

“It seems to me extremely strong, insensitive and unfortunate,” said the singer Patricia Manterola before the recent chapter launched by the Netflix series that captures the life of the singer Luis Miguel The last Sunday.

The “former member” of the famous group, Garibaldi, Patricia manterola, he reacted with some indignation at the treatment that his character has been given in the Luis Miguel series, assuring that it seriously affects his image.

They know that I have always been a woman away from scandals, respectful and transparent, she pointed out.

Similarly, the “ex-wife of Xavier Ortiz“(former member of the group and actor), clarified about her supposed character in the plot of called” Sol de México “where certain references linked her to the character.

Throughout the scenes you can see a girl who wears a very characteristic wardrobe of the one worn by the dancers of “Garibaldi“, but it was the song of” Every body loves banana “that would mostly dispel the doubts.

I categorically tell them that if they are making any allusion to me, it differs completely from the quality of woman that I have always been and the private history that I lived in those years.

Similarly, the actress and presenter contradicted many of the moments of her alleged performance in the third episode of Gallego Basteri, and addressed the way in which these alleged stories harm her.

This treatment directly affects my person, feelings and image. With the shield of fiction, situations are invented that never happened, altering the perception of the audience.

He clarified that “she never asked the artist not to attend her daughter’s birthday”, this among other details that are shown

“I want to make it very clear that I was never with him in a recording studio, nor did I see him in Viña del Mar, I don’t smoke, I had no history with Christian Castro and I never spoke with him about not attending his daughter with his birthday, it seems extremely strong, insensitive and unfortunate, “said the actress of” Frozen Rent “today.

In the most recent installment of “Luismi”, Bertha Patricia Manterola Carrión, better known as “Patricia Manterola” in the entertainment industry is played by the actress Fátima Molina from the novel “Te acuerdas de me” and recently acted as the celebrity of 49 years under the character of “Paola Montero”.

The supposed relationship between “Micky” and Manterola that was shown in the fiction, corresponds to the moment in real life in which they met when she refused their invitations for the first time: “Sorry, but I have a boyfriend.”

The interpreter would have previously told more details about the relationship between the two in real life, alluding to the fact that she first had a relationship with one of her colleagues in the group, Xavier Ortiz, with whom she later ended and began with Luis Miguel.

The relationship with the late Xavier Ortiz would have been intermittent as he portrayed and it was in the midst of these pauses that Luis Miguel appeared and with whom he shared some moments, trips, etc., until his return with the singer with whom he even had a A marriage of some years, which ended when she realized that they did not function as a couple, according to her statement.

“You get no response.”

Faced with the “lies” that the story tells, the actress from the past melodrama, “Acapulco, Body and Soul”, points out that through her office, they have tried to locate the production of the series prior to the premiere, but they have not ” got any answer “.

She also commented that she does not know if at some point she will share her own version of everything related to the subject since she is not sure if it is worth it. He also specified that he will not comment further on the matter.