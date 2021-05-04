Does our microbiota influence how we respond to covid-19?

Shutterstock / Alpha Tauri 3D Graphics ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/WZOjGuGt9WpcRCLGCBr.xg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/aM8AA._uYNaVgNS5DfZ.cQ–~B/aD04MDg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/df6967eaa88e408d6d71fdf589b21b3d” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/WZOjGuGt9WpcRCLGCBr.xg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/aM8AA._uYNaVgNS5DfZ.cQ–~B/aD04MDg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/df6967eaa88e408d6d71fdf589b21b3d”/>

The virus that causes covid-19 is highly transmissible through droplets and aerosols, and can cause severe pneumonia, although a significant part of people who acquire it have mild symptoms or remain asymptomatic.

Despite the many knowledge acquired in more than a year of the presence of the virus, there is still not enough evidence about why each person has one form or another of the disease. There are several factors that can influence: genetics, age, being a man or a woman and the person’s previous illnesses (comorbidities).

But also the composition of the upper or lower respiratory tract microbiota, or even the intestinal microbiota, could play an important role.

The problem of dysbiosis

The human microbiota is made up of the microorganisms that live in our body (mainly bacteria, but also fungi, viruses and archaea) and performs various functions such as protection against pathogens, the synthesis of vitamins or the capture of energy.

Its role in different aspects of human health is currently known. And we are also aware that dysbiosis, or alteration of a balanced microbiota, is related to numerous digestive and non-digestive diseases.

In addition, there is a connection between the gut microbiota and the respiratory tract, called the gut-lung axis. It implies that intestinal dysbiosis can affect the immunity of the lungs. And vice versa: the microbiota of the respiratory tract and lung inflammation can lead to intestinal dysbiosis.

Microbiota of the nasopharynx

Well, it has been observed that patients with COVID-19 have a different nasopharyngeal microbiota from people who do not develop disease (controls). Specifically, some bacteria such as Proteobacteria and Fusobacteria are scarce in their respiratory tract. It also agrees that in people who do not develop severe disease there is a high relative abundance of Fusobacterium periodonticum. Which suggests that this bacterium could have a potential protective role against SARS-CoV-2.

It makes sense when we consider that Fusobacteria adhere to numerous human cell types, probably influencing the modulation of the host’s inflammatory response.

However, it is early to launch bells. Although F. periodonticum appears to be more common in the control group than in COVID-19 patients, its actual role is still unknown. Nor do we know whether it can regulate the expression of the receptors through which the virus initiates infection (ACE receptors). And above all, we do not know if there is a functional relationship (who comes first?).

On the other hand, the microbiota changes with age and in older people there is a less diverse microbial profile of the pharyngeal microbiota. This could explain the greater susceptibility of older subjects to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Gut microbiota

Regarding the intestinal microbiota and its relationship with COVID-19, it is known that infection of the intestinal epithelial cells by SARS-CoV-2 can induce dysbiosis, intestinal inflammation and gastrointestinal symptoms. In addition, previous dysbiosis in the patient can favor a greater severity of the disease.

But why? In the gastrointestinal tract, the epithelial barrier protects against invasion by pathogenic microorganisms and helps maintain tolerance to food antigens. If this barrier is damaged, microorganisms can pass into the bloodstream and reach different organs, including the lungs, altering the immune response.

Precisely in the COVID-19 disease there is an intense immune response with massive secretion of inflammatory cytokines – “cytokine storm” – which is associated with a worse prognosis. It does not seem unreasonable to think that intestinal dysbiosis could be related to this immune response.

To make matters worse, dysbiosis of the gut microbiota has been observed in COVID-19 patients. Specifically, in these patients some bacteria increase while Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, considered beneficial for health, decreases. It has also been detected that, during the hospitalization of COVID-19 patients, there is an inverse correlation between the abundance of Bacteroides and the amount of SARS-Co-V2 in the stool.

As if that were not enough, for years it has been known that certain diseases such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension or coronary disease are related to significant intestinal dysbiosis. We also know that the microbiota changes throughout life, with a tendency to dysbiosis in advanced age, just when we are most vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Everything indicates that dysbiosis could favor infection and the spread of the virus and increase the severity of the infection.

Finally, in the relationship between the microbiome and COVID-19 there is another aspect that we must not forget. It is possible that the new situation of social isolation, the use of a mask and the strict hygiene measures, although essential to stop the contagion of the virus, negatively influence the diversity of our microbiome. Precisely this decrease in diversity could affect our health in the future.

Therefore, to answer the question of whether our microbiota influences how we respond to covid-19, more studies are needed to confirm this, although those carried out so far suggest that it may be an important factor.

