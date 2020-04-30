No, it turns out that Zoom does not have 300 million daily active users. Despite the fact that exactly one week ago, he published on his blog that he had reached this figure – “more than 300 million daily users,” he said then – the publication in question has been edited.

What they say from the company now is that “300 million daily participants” in Zoom video calls. Something quite different.

“In a blog post on April 22, we unintentionally referred to these participants as ‘users’ and ‘people’. When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to ‘participants'”

Zoom has admitted the situation after The Verge noticed the discreet changes made in the text just one day after its publication. A late rectification, because the data offered had already been published in media around the world, and also without advertising.

Users are not the same as sessions (obviously)

After the American publication contacted Zoom to ask for a statement about these changes, they assure from The Verge, the company added a notice in the article on its website admitting the error and providing the following statement:

“We are humble and proud to help more than 300 million daily meeting participants stay connected during this pandemic. In a blog post on April 22, we unwittingly refer to these participants as ‘users’ and ‘people.’ When we realized this mistake, we adjusted the wording to ‘participants’. This was a complete oversight on our part. “

Thus the things, what we know is that Zoom has actually gone from 10 million to 300 million sessions a day in four months. What about daily active users? Well, we do not have information, the company has not released the data.

For comparison, Zoom’s 300 million sessions continue to lead among services in its class. Microsoft’s Teams this month has registered 200 million meeting participants in a single day.

