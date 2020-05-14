Mexico.- The Mexican regional Mexican artists Pepe Aguilar and Natanael Cano starred in a strong controversy in recent days due to a difference of opinion about the lying bullfights.

It all started when the son of the legendary Antonio Aguilar attended the YouTube channel “PelucheEn ElEstuche”, in the section El Escorpión Dorado al Volante, where he had a negative opinion on the new subgenre.

It should be noted that in the footage, Pepe Aguilar at no time referred to a particular interpreter.

At this, Nathanael Cano, feeling attacked, verbally attacked.

“He couldn’t throw us more shit *, he used the most common words you can use and now he says that someone explain to him what are the p *** s corridos lying on the pen *** o …”, said the young man notoriously annoyed 19 years old.

Regretful?

The situation caused a heavy shower of criticism to the 19-year-old, who according to the opinion of Internet users “is very up.”

The striking thing about the situation increased when the sonorense erase practically all the content of his official Instagram account, leaving only four photographs with the option to comment disabled.

With its 1.7 million followers, the account looks empty, without the stories it kept or the different graphic matrix it had accumulated.

Now the new controversy on social networks talks about whether he regretted getting involved in such a controversial subject, and even more so, with an artist like Pepe Aguilar, considered by many to be a great in Mexican regional music.

It is important to mention that before deleting its content, the young man uploaded a series of stories insulting Internet users who do not agree with his opinion of the subject.

The crown is held by a 19-year-old boy, and all those who comment there are garbage are people who do not bring a five, who have not done anything and are 24 years old …, said the “singer”.

