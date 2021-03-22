Does money bring happiness? In Mexico yes

Forty percent of those with upper-middle and upper-middle incomes indicated that they were very happy, while only 14 percent of those with low and lower-middle incomes reported feeling that way.

However, the percentage of those who earn more was lower in March of this year, compared to last February, according to the most recent survey by El Financiero Bloomberg.

The percentage of those who have the least and feel happy was below the 21 percent reported in February this year.

Methodology: Series of national surveys conducted by telephone to 820 adults per month in 2019 and 2020; in January and February 2021 to 1,000 interviewees and to 500 interviewees on March 12-13, 2021. A probabilistic sampling of residential and cell phones was made in the 32 states. With a 95% confidence level, the margin of error for the estimates is +/- 3.3 percent for the 2019 and 2020 measurements, +/- 3.1 percent for January and February 2021, and +/- 4.4 percent for March.image.png Sponsorship: The financial. Realization: Alejandro Moreno.

