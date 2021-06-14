Does Mauricio Ochmann have a girlfriend much younger than him?

. Mauricio Ochmann was allegedly shot again by Cupid.

Mauricio Ochmann would be giving himself a new chance in love after several months of ending his marriage with actress Aislinn Derbez. At present, Ochmann would have started a love affair with Paulina Burrola, a Mexican model who is thirteen years his junior.

Through his official profile on Instagram, the famous interpreter shared a clip where he appears hugging Burrola while enjoying a romantic boat ride along the paradisiacal beaches of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico last weekend.

For her part, the Mexican model did not miss the opportunity to document her trip to Cabo San Lucas through her Instagram account with publications of Mexican cuisine and the various places she was visiting in the company of Mauricio Ochmann.

So far, the couple has not made their courtship public. However, “El Chema” has been seen commenting with heart emojis in the most recent photographs of Paulina Burrola on the Instagram social network.

The actor’s comments on social networks were swift amid speculation about his new romance: “You just broke my heart with your new girl”, “Congratulations, your girlfriend is very pretty”, “I’m glad you’re happy and stay away from the Derbez ”,“ You have every right to have a new partner and be happy ”,“ I love your new girlfriend, very pretty ”,“ You broke my heart with that new girlfriend ”.

Who is Paulina Burrola?

Paulina Burrola is a 30-year-old model and beauty queen who has forged her own career in the entertainment industry with her participation in major advertising campaigns in Mexico.

According to information reviewed by the magazine Who, Burrola participated in the beauty pageant Nuestra Belleza México in 2011.

The Soy Carmín website reported that the young Mexican studied Communication Sciences at the University of Sonora, one of the most recognized educational institutions in the northwest of the Aztec country.

Paulina Burrola is followed by more than 78 thousand people on the Instagram platform. Through her official profile, the model usually shares photographs of her trips to countries such as Cuba, Japan and France.

Burrola belongs to Boga Models México, a modeling agency based in Mexico City that has represented great personalities such as Andrea Meza, the current Miss Universe.

What is the age difference between Mauricio Ochmann and his alleged new girlfriend?

Mauricio Ochmann is thirteen years older than Paulina Burrola, with whom he allegedly has a love affair. Today, Ochmann is 43 years old, while Burrola is 30 years old.

On the Instagram platform, some followers of the famous actor have questioned his age difference with the Mexican model: “Did anyone else think it was his daughter? No way, long live love ”,“ The new girlfriend looks like your daughter ”,“ I don’t approve of that relationship, the truth is that I don’t ”,“ That girl is too young to be your new girlfriend ”.