Maria Celeste Arraras

María Celeste Arrarás has always been characterized for speaking openly and halfheartedly, she is a journalist who reports with great professionalism and truthfulness, so in the same way she responded to a criticism made on social media for a supposed new cosmetic surgery that was done on the face.

It all started when the program “Al Rojo Vivo” on his Instagram profile showed a photograph of Arrarás with his partner Myrka Dellanos, an image taken a few years ago, as reported by People en Español.

But then the comment of a follower about what she saw was immediate and she wrote: “Today María Celeste looks strange, what was done to her face shows too much.”

When reading that text, María Celeste did not hesitate to respond and clarify in an intelligent way, as only she knows how to do to such a malicious statement.

“What did I do to my face? Yes, in the midst of the pandemic I brought a plastic surgeon to my home who operated on me at the kitchen table. LOL ”, said the journalist sensibly.

Fortunately, the majority of comments received by the image were very good, and there was another follower who gave her opinion on the matter and assured that she was oblivious to cosmetic surgeries or whatever, the truth is that: “Time passes and people are going changing with age “, an appreciation that had the full support of the famous presenter who added:” I think it has a lot to do with it. “

But oblivious to the physical, what is really important and what makes the difference is that both María Celeste Arrarás and Myrka Dellanos have shown that they are highly professional women with maturity and experience that they have acquired through the years and have them together again. It is already a success, and a pride for Hispanic television in the United States.

And whatever these two women say they are still beautiful, this is how Myrka Dellanos, who a few days ago celebrated her 55th birthday and looked resplendent, let it be seen that she was very honored and congratulated by her family, friends and colleagues, with details, surprises, messages.

In “Red Hot” Myrka was surprised, on her special day, with a beautiful cake made with her favorite flavor, and the words of her partner María Celeste completed the beautiful scene.

“And our end point is the celebration for Myrka’s birthday. We have a surprise that will take you in my name and of the entire Al Rojo Vivo team, ”said Arrarás fondly, leaving Dellanos very excited.

