A full length ground electrode spark plug can block some of the air mixture

Welcome to our guide of Mechanics Tips, where you will find tips and advice to save money and keep your car in optimal conditions.

***

The role that spark plugs play in the operation of any gasoline engine is essential. In fact, without proper spark plug operation, your car will most likely not be able to function at all.

The main purpose of spark plugs is to create the spark that ignites the air and fuel mixture, creating an explosion, which causes your engine to produce power.

Some racing plugs offered by Champion and other leading manufacturers come with their side (ground) electrode tips trimmed, rather, they don’t extend completely over the center or positive electrode.

This is commonly known as lateral separation in a racing or extreme high performance engine, this improves the efficiency of the flame core and propagation through the combustion chamber.

Side gap plugs have benefits like.

It exposes more spark to the fuel mixture. A full length ground electrode spark plug can block some of the air mixture.

It allows more heat to flow into the combustion chamber, in certain cases this may result in the need for less trigger voltage for spark generation.

A shorter ground electrode can reduce preignition changes, especially with power summers including nitrous oxide, supercharged, and turbocharged.

These are just some of the advantages, depending on your car and engine the result will be different. It is recommended to go to a trusted mechanic, analyze if the change is possible and consider all the consequences.

***

It may interest you:

.