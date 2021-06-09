Does knee osteoarthritis have a solution?

Today, 60% of the population suffers from some degree of osteoarthritis. But, pay attention to the fact: the knee joint is the favorite of this disease.

Knee osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease. The loss of articular cartilage occurs, as well as the inflammation and thickening of the structures that surround the joint. This causes unpleasant symptoms like severe pain and joint stiffness. In some cases, spills occur. That is, an excess of liquid that limits movement.

What can cause osteoarthritis? The causes can be several, but I will mention the most important:

-Immunological causes (antibodies are produced that attack the joint itself)

-Systemic diseases such as lupus or rheumatism

-Excess uric acid or gout disease, with accumulation of intra-articular urate crystals

-Excess weight and sedentary lifestyle

-Diabetes

-Low production of synovial fluid

-Podiatric problems and the correct misalignment of the legs

-Works with a lot of continuous weight and standing for long hours

How can I protect myself from osteoarthritis?

Faced with a family history, the appearance of joint symptoms must be monitored. We must improve the lifestyle in terms of alkaline food and increase sports practice.

I suggest undergoing check-ups with specialized medical personnel for the slightest symptoms, as well as minimizing stress, sunbathing and consuming fermented derivatives of milk, to provide calcium, magnesium and other supplements.

The best thing, before any symptoms, is to start a joint regeneration process with an expert.

Dr. Montel’s video on the subject: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfdKQUiKEDs

