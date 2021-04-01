Does Julia Michaels Have a Future in Professional Makeup? – Julia Michaels ‘Turn the Beat Around’ Cosmo

Welcome to Turn the Beat Around, where we have celebs go full Freaky Friday with their makeup artists. That means they hop into the artist’s chair, and MUAs get a face beat from their high-profile clients. It seems just as intimidating as cooking dinner for Gordon Ramsey. In today’s episode, we had “Issues” singer Julia Michaels preparing the face of her MUA resident, Rob Scheppy.

Julia met Rob at Coachella way back in 2018, and they’ve evidently grown very close since. I’m not sure Rob would’ve trusted her with his face otherwise. But let’s not underestimate Julia’s skills, ’cause she actually was her own makeup artist for a while! Granted, she admitted that there was a heavy reliance on glitter and face stickers during that era. Call it an artistic vision.

For Rob, Julia opted to recreate the look he gave her for the “Lie Like This” cover, which was pretty 🔥:

This makeup really worked well on Rob’s face too! Watch the full video to see the completed look, because by the end, I’d say Rob and Julia could pass for twins! If you, like, squint a little and tilt your head to the right.

