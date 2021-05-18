Does jealousy change according to sex?

Jealousy is an intricate emotion. Y, Despite their complexity, they are also very common. We have all felt some level of jealousy at some point in our lives (whether through anger, skepticism, shame … and many more emotions. But, Is there a difference between how men and women experience jealousy?

A team of researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) has concluded that jealousy is very different according to sex. In summary, men experience more jealousy when they are victims of a sexual deception, while women are more affected by jealousy when it is a sentimental deception.

“You really don’t need jealousy until you need to protect yourself from being cheated on,” explains Leif Edward Ottesen Kennair of the NTNU Department of Psychology.

Genetically inherited behavior

That is, heterosexual men more frequently react more negatively when their partner has had sex with other people regarding whether she falls in love or spends time with someone without having sex. This has to do with evolutionary psychology, around the children. If the woman is sexually unfaithful, ultimately It means that your partner may need to use his own resources to raise another man’s children.

“Jealousy kicks in when a relationship we care about is threatened. The role is likely to be to minimize the threats to this relationship. These threats have historically been somewhat different for men and women ”, clarifies Per Helge H. Larsen, co-author of the work published in the journal Scientific Reports.

What about what women feel? Unlike men, heterosexual women, on the other hand, are always sure that the children are theirs, so they tend to react much worse when their partner has feelings for another woman than if they have had sex with her. Historically it also has its explanation: In the past, women could suffer a loss of resources and status if the man left her and their children for someone else. Being left alone and helpless and suffering social criticism as well as economic deficiencies outweighs a merely sexual deception.