Does it surpass Celia Lora? Michelson is photographed from behind | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous model and participants of Acapulco shore The Michaelson has uploaded a new photograph to his official Instagram, in which some of you consider that he has surpassed his partner Celia Lora by capturing her beauty from behind in a white outfit.

That’s right, the pretty model couldn’t help but share his great beauty In this incredible way, a photograph that is the moment already has more than likes as well as thousands of comments, where they flatter her and write messages of support and love.

There is no doubt that the young woman from chili Isabel is really beautiful to keep her audience happy with these types of snapshots where her beauty becomes the center of attention.

And how not to do it if most of your Photographs they perfectly portray her excellent way of modeling those very fine and pretty clothing sets that she is always wearing.

Right now and take a little look at their instagram stories You will appreciate that I also had a lot of content in that place sharing her model friends who also want me to observe their content.

In addition, he was also celebrating that the team of football de Chile managed to beat Bolivia 1 – 0, showing that she is also a great fan of sports and much more of soccer.

That’s not all, the young woman also applied her influencer skills by sharing a pair of tennis shoes that she was receiving to promote some very beautiful and with a quite innovative design.

She has also shared that she was partying with some of her friends recording some videos where music and fun were lacking in addition to an excellent distraction time for her after working so much.

He also managed to get us to meet his puppy, a white French-style modesty that looks quite pampered and loved, receiving all that affection from the young Chilean who enjoys his company at all times.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Ignacia Michaelson released her own song and is promoting it so that you can listen to it and you can also spend an excellent time enjoying the melody and of course her beautiful voice.

There is no doubt that The Michaelsons have known how to take advantage of their popularity and their collaborations with Celia Lora to launch themselves to stardom and get many more people to know her and continue to support her on their social networks.

