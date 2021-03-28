Does it stay out? “I’m falling for laughter” could leave the ranks of Channel 5

Does it stay out? “I’m falling with laughter” could leave the ranks of Channel 5 | INSTAGRAM

The seventh season of the famous comedy program “Me Caigo de Risa” has given us pleasant, funny and great moments, likewise, its success has been such that it has had to be taken to the renowned channel of “The stars”.

As you read it, thanks to the large television audience it has achieved, this comical broadcast managed to get the great leaders of Televisa turn to see it, and consider it to project it, now from the official channel: “Las Estrellas”, where the programs and soap operas with the highest ratings are shown and everything seems to indicate that, with another name, or something like that.

That’s right, this Sunday, March 28, “Dysfunctional Gala” opens on the channel “Las Estrellas” at 9:00 pm and will last approximately two hours, but it is a concept independent from that of Channel 5 and then we will tell you everything you need to know.

You may also be interested: Camilo’s wife is warned by Belinda in La Voz Kids

This new project has programs in which the “Dysfunctional Family”, that is, the renowned cast that “I fall laughing” It will be very arranged in the chair of shame, because the sisters and brothers wear dresses and suits, respectively, you can not miss so much gallantry.

Just to give you an idea, could you remember episodes 100 and 200, where different generations gathered to celebrate these anniversaries and were also on long tablecloths, clearly dressed for a gala.

In addition, it is important to mention that there is another differentiator, which will be the music totally live, this will undoubtedly give a different touch to the fun, in addition to having great VIP guests, you cannot miss it.

Now, the question that has turned in the heads of the fans of this humorous broadcast: And what is going to happen with “Me Caigo de Risa” on Channel 5? It shouldn’t be a cause for concern, as the fun will continue Monday through Thursday from 8:00 to 10:00 pm until the end of the current season.

There are still many programs to enjoy on the aforementioned channel, however, this new stage will also be available on “Las Estrellas”, and there are only 5 special episodes, in the same way, it is not yet known if there will be an eighth season of this transmission, but, this idea is not exempt.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

So the cast of comedians will wait for you just like every week, they also invite you not to forget that they have incredible exclusive material that was not broadcast on open television and that you can enjoy on the channel’s official site.

In summary, the seventh season will continue to be broadcast on the channel of origin of the iconic program, until the chapters that were already recorded are finished, and during the same period of time, the special episodes are broadcast on the other television channel, only the Sundays, under the name of “Dysfunctional Gala”.

It is important to mention that Faisy is a presenter who stands out on Televisa for bringing to the public thousands of smiles with his charisma and occurrences in the program “Me Caigo de Risa”, produced by Eduardo Suárez.

In the company of his “Dysfunctional Family”, the presenter scores a new success, evolving the format in the company of his friends to reach “Las Estrellas”, and in a recent exclusive interview for Las Estrellas, Michelle Rodríguez explained that it is: ” A program for the whole family, with lots of fun where my best friends and my Dysfunctional Family are playing with you and for you ”.