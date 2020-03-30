Image by mattthewafflecat from Pixabay

Crisis or Hope? that’s our choice and what we have control over. How we react to this crisis personally and as a society is within our area of ​​influence.

If the crisis has already taught us one thing, it is that we cannot control life. No matter how many plans we make, how much forecasting we make, or how careful we are, we may be able to reduce the statistical probability, but ultimately we cannot control the outcome. Things will always happen that you didn’t expect. That you planned differently or imagined differently. You can’t control it. That is part of life. ⠀⠀

⠀⠀

But there is one thing you always have control over. What you can always influence: how to deal with the unplanned event. No matter what happens to you, you always have control over how to react to it. Whether you feel angry, distressed, or even resigned for a long time, or connect with your own strength and bring out the best in the situation.

Accepting the challenge and even taking advantage of the situation to grow and create something new. ⠀

In this article I explain what you can do to use this crisis as an opportunity.

Our future after the Corona virus crisis: a completely blank sheet. No one can predict what it will be like during and especially after the crisis. It may be better than we could imagine. And it can also be worse than we fear. What is certain is that we do not know.

This uncertainty triggers fear in most people. Existential fears, professional fears and how this 2020 unfolds, fears about one’s survival. We feel increasingly threatened the longer this situation lasts. The alarm goes off when we hear the numbers of affected and collapsed states of hospitals. We also have a minimum amount of control over this situation, but You have a maximum amount of control over how you experience this uncertainty.

Because how you experience this crisis does not depend on the circumstances and the blank and to write of the future, but on how you evaluate this uncertainty. Your judgments and interpretations in turn determine your feelings, which influence your thoughts and then your actions.

This carousel of feelings and worries can become darker, more fearful and more stressful, or ever brighter, more secure and relaxing.

Each challenge offers the opportunity to train yourself in choosing trust and love over and over again, instead of letting fear and mistrust take over you. Especially if you don’t know how to do it, it is an expression of strength to let yourself be supported. ⠀

I wish you always remember how powerful you are. That you can always trust yourself and that you will know how to get out of any situation successfully. And keep in mind that you have people who will make you remember it when you finish forgetting about it.

The virus can, but so can we. In a not too long time we will say … thanks to the Corona virus, I made this and the other change for the better, our society was able to make the climate revolution that everyone wanted and that everyone thought was not possible, etc.

In trend researcher and futurologist Matthias Horx leaves us in his article “The world after Corona: how we will be surprised when the crisis ends” the following really interesting ideas.

Could it be that the virus has changed our lives in a direction that we wanted to change anyway?

Some of the changes that are already happening are that, paradoxically, the physical distance that the virus has forced has also created a new closeness. We have met people that we would never have met otherwise. We contacted old friends more frequently, strengthening the ties that had become increasingly loose. Families, neighbors, friends have grown closer, and sometimes even resolved hidden conflicts.

The social courtesy that we previously missed is ever present in entire countries and continents. Solidarity between country peoples is increasing every day that confinement progresses.

The virus allows us to enhance the freedoms and possibilities of the digital age. Teleconferencing and video conferencing, which most colleagues have always resisted, are now practical and productive. Teachers learned a lot about teaching online. The home office became a natural for many, including improvisation and the juggling of time that goes with it.

We will be amazed at the medical and health advances we will make together and separately. Health systems will improve in most countries and the world will be better prepared to overcome any pandemic. The change in social behavior will become a decisive factor because we realized that we can be supportive and constructive despite radical restrictions and regardless of borders.

We are amazed to see how much humor and humanity really emerged in the days of the virus. We will be amazed at how far the economy could shrink without something like “collapse” occurring, previously invoked with every small tax increase and every government intervention.

We all know the feeling of successfully overcoming fear. Coping means: doing stronger. Neurobiologically, the fear of adrenaline is replaced by dopamine. While adrenaline drives us to flee or fight (which is not really productive in the fight against the crown), dopamine opens our brain synapses: we are excited about what is to come, curious, far-sighted. When we have a healthy level of dopamine, we make plans, we have visions that lead us to action.

Surprisingly, many experience exactly this in the Corona crisis. A massive loss of control that suddenly turns into a real intoxication of the positive. After a period of bewilderment and fear, an inner strength arises. The world “ends,” but in the experience that we are still there, a kind of new being arises. The conviction that we can and an iron confidence in our personal possibilities and as a society.

This is not an apocalypse, but a new beginning.

One of the strongest images left by the corona virus is to see Italians making music on the balconies. The second image is sent to us by satellites that suddenly show smog-free industrial areas of China and Italy. In 2020, human CO2 emissions will drop for the first time. This reality will not leave us indifferent. It will influence our consciences.

If the virus can do that, can we do it too? Perhaps the virus was just a messenger from the future. Its drastic message is: human civilization has become too dense, too fast, overheated. It is running too much in a certain direction where there is no future. So let’s change course. ” (Based on translated texts by Maria and Anna Craemer and Matthias Horx)

What choice do you make in your life and in your tennis? Crisis or Growth? Do you use the crisis to change course?

The bravest, those who risk, those who do not get carried away by fear will be those who emerge stronger from this crisis and those who will take advantage of the possibilities it contains. Those who before the Crown were already fearful, insecure, those who already felt victims of circumstances, will not be able to take advantage of the opportunity to grow and progress.

What type of player do you want to be? The one who comes out the winner or the one who plays below his possibilities out of fear. You choose. Many of the players, parents and coaches who contact me and want a change tell me they want to wait for the crisis to pass. That it would be irresponsible to invest now in mental training.

My answer is that more irresponsible is not to invest in your mind. Right now is when you need a winning, clear and active mind the most so that this crisis affects you less and you get even better results than before the crisis. If you do not know how to take advantage of the opportunities, others will do it for you and you will only be surprised that other players this 2020 have achieved more than they imagined and you have not been able to advance in anything.

It’s your choice.

Why is working with me particularly useful at this time?

1) You become mentally and emotionally stronger crisis-proof and you no longer let yourself be guided by your bad feelings automatically.

2) You develop more strength and confidence in yourself and your game, and you become an inspiration and stimulus for other people just now that many doubt.

3) You maintain your level of play and mentality although you cannot train or compete. That makes you have a mental advantage over your opponents that will make a difference.

4) You get to have more mental strength, find solutions to adversity, which makes you develop your full potential regardless of adverse circumstances, especially in competition.

You will become a player who knows mentally what to do to achieve his goals and pursue his dreams regardless of adverse circumstances. You will know that you are a winner in life and on the court.

Your mind will be healthy and your spirit happy. You will be more successful than those who are held back by negative circumstances, thoughts, and emotions. If that makes sense to you, let us talk.

I am convinced that now is the best time to invest in Mental-Coaching and in my personalized and exclusive support.

Surely you have a lot of time now. I invite you to use my Mental-Coaching to investigate what makes you have results you do not want or not achieve the results you want. Knowing what your intentions are will allow you to use this crisis as an opportunity to develop your full potential and have a really strong mind.

Be alert, awake and trust your intuition and take advantage of your free time to focus on the future. It does not matter if it is about impulses that I give you through social networks or in my Mental-Coaching online or even in my annual exclusive Coaching: I am by your side if you wish.

If you are currently stressed, worried or scared about how this 2020 season is going to unfold and you want to receive my comments and advice on how to make this crisis an opportunity that makes a difference in your tennis, book your free appointment with me. You just have to click this link:

