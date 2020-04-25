Almost nine years after leaving Brazil, Mariano wants to return to the country to end his career. The statement was made by the side himself in an interview with ESPN. Currently in Turkey’s Galatasaray, the player has a contract only until June. That is, if it does not renew, it will be free on the market soon.

Mariano lives a great phase with the shirt of Galatasaray in Turkey (Galatasaray / Disclosure

Brazilian champion with Fluminense in 2010, having also worn the shirts of Guarani, Ipatinga, Cruzeiro and Atlético Mineiro, Mariano had his name recently speculated in teams like Flamengo, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo. Despite being 33 years old, the full-back was a constant presence among the starting lineups. In 26 rounds of the Turkish Championship, he started 21 games out of the eleven – he played in 22 in total. In last year’s Brasileirão, for example, the right-back with the most passes for goal was Rafinha, of Flamengo, with the same five, only in 20 participations – only two less.

Defensively, with the player on the field, Galatasaray left the pitch ten times without conceding goals. Individually, according to data from Sofascore, Mariano averaged 1.9 cuts per game and 1.8 interceptions.

So, would there be a spot on your team? See more player numbers:

MARIANO AT THE TURKISH CHAMPIONSHIP 19/20

– SofaScore data

22 games

0 goals scored

5 goal passes

8 great chances created

1.2 decisive passes per game

10 clean sheets

4.0 ball disputes won per game

1.8 interceptions per game

0.4 ball possession won per game

1.9 cuts per game

1.3 dribbles suffered per game

0 capital errors

0 penalties committed

