Instagram alerts you to the screenshots of your stories. But you haven’t yet expanded it to full function on any device. In this way, somewhat conflicting online forums and posts have popped up about whether Instagram sends a warning if someone has taken a screenshot of your stories.

As far as it can be said, this social network does not do it, it has been tested to the end between contacts and followers. But other users seem to be convinced that he is sending a message.

So what is the truth about this?

Instagram does not notify you if someone has taken a screenshot of what you have uploaded to your stories. Which is a very popular function to upload photos, videos or texts that disappear after only 24 hours.

It has been briefly experimented to inform people that the cargo had been captured or recorded by someone else during a test in February of last year. But as of yet, the feature hasn’t fully expanded. Furthermore, a rival social network, Snapchat. It does send this type of warning, which is possibly where some user confusion may arise.

However, Instagram sends a notification if you take a screenshot of a disappearing photo or video, that someone sent you within a direct message (DM). It is possible to take a screenshot of the contents of the direct message without activating the notification.

You can do it by activating Airplane mode. Taking a screenshot of whatever you want to make a copy of and closing the Instagram app completely before turning Airplane mode off again.

Instagram and screenshots: it will not notify anyone if you do it from the desktop app

Similarly, you can take a screenshot of the Instagram desktop app without notifying the user. But it is a somewhat awkward solution and it is not very easy to use.

So it is important that you think and be responsible with what you are doing. If someone has sent you something on the condition that it self-destructs, such as sensitive images. You probably did it for some reason. So think carefully before taking a screenshot or sharing it without your consent.

Now, Instagram began to hide the amount of “likes” that a publication receives in six countries. All this in an attempt to reduce the pressure on users in July last year. This measure is designed to minimize the importance users place on content validation and shift the focus to the content they create, all depending on the company.

Instead of showing the number of likes that a publication has received. Test user posts in countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand read “Like by (username) and others.” This allows only the user who posted the content to see the total number of “likes”.

In textual words, the social network executives stated that they wanted your friends to focus on the photos and videos they share. Not in the amount of “Likes” they get with their posts.

Similarly, you can still see your own “likes” by tapping the list of people who liked your posts. But your friends won’t be able to see how many you have.

Share it with your friends!