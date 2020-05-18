Does height influence the level of covid-19 infections? 1:48

(CNN Spanish) – In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta analyzes the study in the Journal of Respiratory Physiology and Neurobiology that relates altitude with a lower incidence of coronavirus cases in populations living more than 2,500 meters above sea level.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will see what is the effect of living at height on the risk of becoming infected with the new coronavirus.

There are 120 cities in the world located more than 3,500 meters above sea level, most of them located in the Autonomous Region of Tibet and in the South American Andes. A very pertinent question is to know if this geographical condition influences in any way to promote or avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

To answer that question, several Bolivian, Ecuadorian, and Canadian researchers analyzed covid-19 cases in Bolivia, Ecuador, and Tibet, looking specifically at the distribution of cases of the disease according to the altitude of cities in those countries. .

Their findings, published in the Journal of Respiratory Physiology and Neurobiology on April 22, are really interesting.

Bolivia, for example, has several cities at altitude. The peace is one of them; It is located between 2,400 and 4,000 meters above sea level and with a large part of its population located in the El Alto region, at 4,150 meters above sea level. Oruro is located at 3,735 meters above sea level; Potosí, at 4,090 meters above sea level; and Sucre, 2,810 meters above sea level.

When comparing cases of covid-19 in Bolivian cities, the authors find that the frequency of the disease is three times lower in these cities, compared to cities in the plain, such as Santa Cruz de la Sierra, located just 400 meters above the sea ​​level.

The same is observed in Ecuador, where they show that covid-19 cases were four times less in high-altitude cities, compared to cities at sea level.

For its part, a cursory analysis of the cases in Peru, shows that the cities located in the highlands such as Cusco, Pasco and Puno, have far fewer cases than the cities on the coast, located at sea level.

The researchers complete their investigation by analyzing cases of covid-19 in the Tibet region, located on the northern side of the Himalayas, with an average elevation of 4,000 meters above sea level.

As in Ecuador and Bolivia, researchers find that the number of covid-19 cases drops dramatically on the Tibetan Plateau compared to the rest of mainland China.

The authors conclude that – due to environmental and physiological factors – the prevalence and impact of the infection caused by the new coronavirus is lower in populations living at an altitude of more than 3,000 meters above sea level.

Drastic changes in temperature between night and day, dry air, and high levels of ultraviolet light radiation could explain the reduction in the virus’s ability to remain active and decrease its virulence.

Finally, the authors postulate a very attractive hypothesis, but one that needs further research to prove. The thesis states that having a smaller number of ACE2 receptors; that as we have explained in previous episodes, they are the places where viruses enter cells; the inhabitants of the height will be protected from infection.

