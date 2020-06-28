The scandal of the sexual abuse of American gymnasts committed by the then doctor of the American Gymnastics Federation (USA Gymnastics), Larry nassar, He went around the world. Now, Netflix has released the documentary Athlete A (Gymnast A) in which relates the journalistic investigation carried out by the newspaper The Indianapolis Star and the criminal investigation of the trajectory as a sexual predator of the doctor, and the attempt to hide it by USA Gymnastics upon receiving the first complaints.

The documentary is produced by former gymnast Jennifer Say, American champion in 1986, and is also one of the authors of the same. Athlete A tells the story of the Romanian marriage formed by Bela and Marta Karolyi, where they are presented as two ambitious people from the regime of the Romanian communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and some abusers. Marta used to take them by the neck and slap them. The sign of their ring was left on their faces », says Geza Pozsar, choreographer of the Romanian team that went with the couple to the United States in 1981.

The Karolyi used a method brought in from communist regimes to form new stars, in a country where no one asked the price to pay for success. Jennifer Say relates the cruelty of the method imparted by the marriage that ended up taking control of the female artistic gymnastics: «I started in gymnastics in the mid-70s and the system the coaches used was all the cruelty necessary to get results. When Bela and Marta arrived, they validated that system ».

It was not until 2015 when the first complaint arrived. Maggie Nichols was part of the American team that won the world championship that year and, through her parents, reported to USA Gymnastics in June 2015. At that time she was 15 years old and reported that Larry Nassar had put her fingers in the vagina. Maggie spoke to her partner Aly Raisman (21 years old at the time) and said: «Does it do these things to you? Is this normal? « , To which Aly replied: » Yes, me too « .

Maggie’s mother assures in the documentary that «USA Gymnastics took her dream away», when asked about the fact that her daughter was not selected for the Rio 2016 Games. The worst thing of all is that Steve Penny, then president of USA Gymnastics, told parents that he would notify the FBI but it took more than a month to do so. Then he opened an investigation that was closed with an agreement with the doctor to resign his position.