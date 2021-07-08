Does Hanna Jaff Mexican Megxit apply? Divorce in royalty | Instagram

Apparently the story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could have been repeated, however, Hanna Jasmine Jaff Bosdet did not have the same luck as the “Duchess of Sussex”, the mexican princess divorces after accusing mistreatment from her husband, Henry Roper-Curzon.

In the midst of strong scandals, the “Mexican princess” and activist She launches strong accusations not only against her husband, Baron Henry Roper-Curzón, but against her entire family, pointing out “racism, domestic violence and emotional abuse” during their short marriage.

Hanna Jasmine Jaff Bosdet, who shares dual nationality, married looking for the dreamy fairy tale, however, now she uncovers to the four winds the reasons for her separation from the descendant of the nobility.

Nothing is hidden behind the protocols of royalty, Hanna Jaff, who became a Mexican princess after marrying the “eighteenth Baron of Teynham”, has not been willing to endure the scorn that has run into her nightmare tale.

“Strong accusations”

The young “fashionista” and “socialite” has not stopped to release statements to the magazine Who, to which she told the reasons why she would make this decision, without apparent return, this after being “discriminated against by her own husband and in-laws” , he pointed.

Hanna Jasmine Jaff Bosdet, who certainly also shares noble origins, has always lived among comforts with imperial blood running through her veins.

The philanthropist, had a brief marriage with the son of Baron Teynham (in turn, cousin of Sarah Ferguson ex-wife of the Duke of York), mother of the princesses Beatrices and Eugene of York, granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth.

The Mexican nobleman says that at the beginning of their fleeting union in which they spent more time between Mexico and Tijuana, with her family to protect themselves from the pandemic, everything was like a long honeymoon where she soaked her husband of all the Mexican traditions.

But everything took a turn when she returned with Henry to England, her husband’s character changed radically, apparently, he expressed contempt for his roots and made fun of his customs, the baron’s family did the same.

According to the born in San Diego, California, Hanna Bosdet, would point to domestic violence and verbal aggressions in her marriage, although there is still no official confirmation about these accusations.

For now, the image of a failed Netflix reality show, would have already put land in the middle with her still husband, but we have yet to see what will come with the divorce lawsuit and the whole process, which apparently would come in a strong scandal. Could it be that the Mexican princess will pay for the bad experience at the English court?

That’s how they met!

The Harvard University graduate and the “English soldier” and apparent businessman Henry Roper-Curzon, met on a “blind date” that was organized in London by two friends in common, they were summoned in a museum! It sure sounds very familiar to you!

The crush would be instantaneous, in addition to pointing out, the lineage from which Henry comes would have captivated the young woman. The descendant of Henry VII and Queen Mary Stuart of Scotland would not part with the “organizer of the Jaff Foundation for Education.”

Between trips here and there during 2019, four months later, Henry proposed to him in the Swiss Alps in front of his friends, Hannah, gave the yes although at first she did not feel so comfortable with the witness scene of that great moment, she would confess to Reformation, “the ring would end up convincing her.”

The wedding took place in the official residence of the groom’s family, the Pylewell Park mansion, equipped with more than 60 rooms, it was here that the couple spent a part followed by their marriage.

The religious wedding that she had planned in Mexico City was postponed due to the health contingency, now their differences make it impossible, Hannah Jazmín Jaff Bosdet is more than willing to part with what she would consider a “great match” at one point.

Hanna Jazmín Jaff Bosdet, a descendant of Charles-Henri Bosdet, who installed the first telephone in Mexico in the early 20th century for President Porfirio Díaz.

Who is Hanna Jaff?

Her first surname has Kurdish origin and belongs to the Jaff tribe, descendant of Pashás and Viziers of the Ottoman Empire, her ancestral home refers to Sherwana Castle, which makes her in a certain part, a princess. On her mother’s side, she inherits French roots, taking into account her great-grandfather Henri-Bosdet.

Hannah was born on November 4, 1986 and raised with her maternal family in Tijuana, Baja California, a few minutes from her hometown.

He has several educational degrees in which he studied at prestigious and expensive universities, specialized in Psychology and Political Science at the University of California and later, he did a master’s degree at Harvard.

Likewise, he created the Jaff Foundation for Education, which he assured in an interview in the newspaper Reforma, has benefited more than 120,000 migrants and refugees from various countries to learn English and have a new opportunity in life: “I love it help others, that’s why I wanted to do the reality show, “he said in 2018 when the controversial production aired.” From the beginning I said: ‘I’m going to do it’ to inspire others … I’ve seen the whole world , I have lived in the Middle East with my dad, I have been in refugee camps. I am a girl from the border. I really seek to improve the world, doing my bit ”.

However, and to be honest, the program shows that she collided with the rest of the cast, due to her superb character and the distance she marked with her companions, whom she considered inferior to her. The note was also given by the ‘junior’ Robby Checa, a member of the cast, who alleged that Hanna proposed to him to fake a romance before the cameras as a strategy to appear more, but that he did not accept, because he did not like her. In turn, Jaff accused Checa of orchestrating that idea, and that it was she who rejected it, although these dimes and sayings in the end were irrelevant since the program did not have the favor of the public and its pedantic protagonists ended up returning to the exclusive territory of the social pages.

It may interest you. Quarantined? Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William

It may interest you They change plan, Prince Harry and William with statue of Lady Di

It may interest you Enchanted? Prince William and Kate Middleton with “Lilibeth”