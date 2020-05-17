.

Ninel Conde

In recent days Ninel Conde publicly denounced and through a statement on social networks that her ex, Giovanni Medina, would be responsible for several threats against her life and also against several members of her family and close friends, and accused her again of keeping her separated. from his son Emmanuel.

But the response to this complaint was immediate by Medina, who broke the silence and defended himself, arguing that the actress is using the media to execute him.

Interview: Giovanni Medina responds to accusations by Ninel Conde and says that "it is pure publicity" Giovanni Medina assured that he does not allow the little one to have contact with people outside his home to avoid contagions and said that it is the authorities who must decide on custody of the little one. He assured that the threats that the artist has said are not part of him and that "the advertising scandal" where "drivers are paid to start a lynching campaign."

The businessman explained that he is acting according to the law, and in an interview with the “Primer Impacto” program, he mentioned that the authorities granted him custody of the boy and that the singer also cannot see the boy.

“Ninel and I, as everyone knows, we are no longer together. This is why we needed to find an order in the coexistence with our son, ”said the ex-assassin Bombón. “The Mexican authority has determined, due to the different evidence that has been presented to them in the courts, not in the media, in the courts, which is where the custody of our son should be litigated, that the minor is with me, that my son be with me, given that, in consideration of the authorities, I am the most suitable person to carry out the child’s education, ”said Giovanni.

However, the Mexican explained that breaking the sanitary rules due to the pandemic, last April allowed Ninel to be reunited with his son, and took the opportunity to emphasize that everything took place in a peaceful environment.

“The authorities have determined that during the pandemic the child remains in confinement, he should not even be in contact with anyone outside the place where he lives, as sanitary measures dictate. However, I agreed to that coexistence where Ninel is there, even kisses are giving me. I do not notice any act or violence, or abuse, much less, as they have reported, “said the former Conde.

Unaware of the above, Giovanni pointed out that he does not have to speak ill of his son about his mother, and that the best thing is for the three to live together if the authorities allow it, thinking only of Emmanuel’s well-being.

“And I’m honestly thinking about my son. I am not going to go into a disqualification issue with his mother, I am not going to point him out because I do think about him. I do think that she will be her mother all her life, I cannot speak ill of her, “added the businessman.

“It is the right of all three to live together. It is Emmanuel’s right to live with his father, with his mother, also it is Ninel’s right to live with his son and it is my right. So, the equation is very easy: simply the authority must determine in what order each person sees the child, and there it is, “Medina stressed.

For his part, the Assassin Bombon, does not give up in his complaints against his ex and in being able to recover his child to have him again at his side. So he let it be known in a message that he uploaded to his Instagram account last Sunday, Mother’s Day, accompanying him with an image where he is seen hugging his little boy.

View this post on Instagram I know that there are those who do not understand this situation, I do not understand it either, I only ask you to imagine my pain, I am a father who hurts the pain of his son, a father who only asks to love that little person who loves me so much, a father who asks to fulfill the responsibility that God gave me. It is beyond my understanding why some people try to separate what God made one. Friends, I only fight for the well-being of my blood, my flesh, my beloved. If my life is not useful for that, if I am going to fail him, what is the point then? I cannot abandon the one who has loved me the most. Being a good father is something I can still do in my life, making Emmanuel a good man, rescuing his childhood is all my intention. This is not against anyone, it is in favor of an innocent. Blessed be my God today and always, that he keeps my son, judges our cause and his will is done, which is good, pleasant and perfect according to his word. #UntilVerVictoria A post shared by Giovanni Medina (@giovannimedinam) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:01 pm PDT

“A different May 10th… where a hardened heart, thirsty for revenge and full of frustrations and insecurities separates us to enjoy this day together. I won’t stop until justice is done and we can be together again, ”the star wrote.

.