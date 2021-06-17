Does Galilea Montijo steal style? Anette Michel falls in love with Today | Instagram

While the presenter, Galilea Montijo lavishes charms on the beach, Anette michel, fall in love with a great style and elegance in each of the transmissions of “Hoy“.

Apparently, Anette Michel, has left the audience of the “Las Estrellas” program very pleased, who even clamor for her to stay in the morning and is that her demeanor and style have not gone unnoticed so apparently, Galilea Montijo it would already have strong competition.

Anette Michel, who recently collaborated in Tv Azteca programs, entered the San Ángel broadcast in recent weeks to replace the “Today’s driver“, Galilea Montijo.

Undoubtedly, the two figures have great talent and style, the former “TV actress“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, is one of the collaborators who has stood out on Televisa, not only for her talent in driving, but also for her personality and imposing fashion trends.

Something that has been seen, also shares Anette Michel, who surprised the followers of the magazine program with a photo in which she wears a mustard-colored jacket from which a black interior piece emerges that highlighted her great attractions.

It was through a photograph that the presenter of “Master Chef” shared her praised outfit, which they pointed out, highlighted even more the light color of her beautiful eyes.

The photo accumulated various reactions and several comments in which people close to the talented artist were overwhelmed in compliments on the publication, which added more than 18 thousand likes.

Undoubtedly, the presence of Anette Michel has come as a “breath of fresh air” to the broadcast, according to users in comments, although this does not mean that many of the fans and followers of the morning have also indicated that they miss “La Montijo “to whom the production gave some vacation days.

It should be said that the Mexican actress and host, also originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, will only stay for as long as “Gali” is absent, however, the beautiful 49-year-old Anette has had such acceptance that the public asks that stay in the broadcast, although network users regret that, “they almost do not allow him to speak”, you can see the publication through this link.

The outstanding figure of the show, Montijo Torres, appeared from his Instagram account where he can be seen enjoying a few relaxing days on the beaches of Baja California Sur, this after the businesswoman and owner of the clothing store “Latingal” celebrated her 48th anniversary.

The actress of “El Premio Mayor”, “The price of your love”, “Loving you is my sin”, “The hidden truth” etc., enjoys the sun, the beach and the sand in Isla Danzantes from where she has shared some moments in which you can see a more natural image.

The model and actress of series such as “Marry me, my love”, changed her slippers and formal clothes for colorful beach outfits and baggy clothes during the week that she will be out of the broadcast.

“It came to stay”

The producer of the morning Televisa star has spoken, Andrea Rodríguez Doria has answered if it is that the beautiful Anette Michel came to Hoy to stay.

Amid strong requests on social networks that Anette Michel should replace Martha Galilea Montijo as host of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and various rumors about the absence of the former participant of Big Brother, at last, Magda Rodríguez’s sister gave a answer.

Andrea Rodríguez assures that the program she leads is currently complete and with wonderful drivers, so the former Master Chef host is only temporarily while Gali enjoys a well-deserved vacation.

No, in the Hoy program we are complete; the drivers who are in right now are super good, commented the producer.

