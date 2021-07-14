Does Galilea Montijo give false apology to Sebastián Rulli in Hoy? | Instagram

The actor Sebastian Rulli would arrive at the facilities of the Today program in which Galilea Montijo was the first to apologize after the last confrontation they had.

An awkward morning encounter in Televisa It occurred at the moment in which Sebastián Rulli arrived on the set of the program in which he confronted his own Galilea Montijo, with whom in the past he had some disputes last June.

It should be remembered that Sebastián Rulli would have launched strong criticisms against the influencers that were sold to the PVEM in the middle of the electoral ban.

It was in recent days that Sebastián Rulli attended the morning produced by Andrea Rodríguez Doria, where “Gali” took the opportunity to try to make the passes with the Argentine nationalized Mexican.

I want to say it publicly … that I love you in the most beautiful way, you know, I have always told you that you are one of our top ten and that I would never disrespect you. They always take things out of context. The driver mentioned.

It was a moment when the “tapathy“He took the opportunity to try to smooth the rough edges with the soap opera protagonist, however, things did not go as expected and the tension of the moment was felt, after the Argentine’s response.

It may interest you This is how Galilea Montijo wears puffy sleeves, models in Today

Sebastián Rulli did not hide his discomfort at Montijo’s words and ended up making a fool of her with a brief and blunt answer in which he limited himself to saying: “Thank you very much.”

On the occasion of the new novel that Sebastián Rulli and his partner Angelique boyer are about to premiere, the Argentine arrived on the morning set to talk about the new story that will star, “Overcome the past.”

However, it was Angelique Boyer herself who tried to neutralize the moment and after Rulli’s reaction, the French-born actress added:

I believe that many times the headings of the notes or of the information that is given, to attract attention, become yellowish, you have to be very careful with that.

After the comments by Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, etc., the criticisms from the Internet users did not fail, turning Martha Galilea Montijo Torres white, whom they pointed out, would have been “ridiculed” by the response from the Argentine model.

It gave Galilea a trickle to have Rulli there, hehehe

What an awkward moment.

False apologies from Galilea … what to speak for.

I think that Galilea’s apology or the case, on the contrary, was worse, they noted in some comments,

Subsequently, the members of Televisa chose to focus on the next soap opera, putting aside their differences.

You may be interested in Divina !, Andrea Legarreta boasts pajamas with cashmere

Why did they argue?

At the beginning of last June Sebastián Rulli and the actress of remembered programs such as “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Vida Tv”, among others, starred in a controversial moment after the protagonist of “El Dragón” attacked the influencers who “They sold to the PVEM” in the middle of the electoral ban.

The actor of novels such as “What life stole from me”, “Dad to every mother”, “Three times Ana” and many others commented:

Really a little congruence, do not sell, dignity is priceless “, among those named were” Lambda García “and Raúl ‘El Negro’ Araiza, colleagues of Montijo Torres.

The 48-year-old celebrity spoke for her classmates and responded to Cecilia Galiano’s former partner:

I adore Sebastián, he is handsome, but it is very different to speak of a country that is not yours, each one, each one, even if he is Mexican, it is as if I am going to Argentina and start talking about politics in Argentina, well no I know, the soap opera actress said then

You may be interested in 10 Netflix Original Movies that have been a success in the first half of 2021

For his part, Rulli was not silent before the comments of the “model” and now a businesswoman from “Latingal boutique” to whom he responded bluntly: