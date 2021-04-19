Does Frida Sofía want revenge on her grandfather Enrique Guzmán?

Mezcalent Frida Sofía assures that she does not want revenge but justice

After Frida Sofía formally announced that she will take legal action against her grandfather Enrique Guzmán, whom she accuses of having allegedly sexually abused her since she was a girl of only 5 years old, there have been many “haters” that the Mexican has had to face in social networks.

And after receiving all kinds of insults and attacks, by those who question the veracity of their complaints, the daughter of the singer Alejandra Guzmán, put her detractors to the chest and made it clear that her statements against the alleged acts of those who were a victim are not part of any plot to get revenge on their own family.

Frida Sofía, who at the same time has had the support of a battalion of netizens, who not only believe her story but also applaud her for her bravery, having publicly touched on such an intimate subject, insisted that her desire is to do justice .

The 29-year-old singer published a video on her Instagram in which a girl offers her support and assured that she also hopes to serve as an example for other victims of sexual abuse to report and that adults who hear similar stories from their children, do not ignore or think that they are part of inventions, or mental health problems.

“I am not looking for revenge, I am looking for justice. They are not tantrums, they are scars on the soul. I do not seek publicity, I seek to raise my voice as high as possible for those who know and feel and have gone through the same thing, “said the granddaughter of the legendary actress Silvia Pinal, after sharing a message on her social network.

Frida Sofía stated that she is assuming this situation as a kind of mission so that sexual abuse is understood with the seriousness it deserves, so that there are no more victims suffering in silence and perpetrators doing their thing.

“I seek to remove the blindfold from the world and end the normalization of abuse, violence and machismo from which we unfortunately suffer and keep silent out of shame and fear. ENOUGH! “, Added the daughter of the interpreter of” Queen of hearts “, whose publication in a single couple of hours achieved more than 60 thousand” likes “.

Frida Sofía’s explanation of the purpose of her complaints generated all kinds of comments, where the vast majority expressed their support.

“The truth hurts, it offends, it weighs, but it is the only way to heal,… and your fight is just, I support your fight. Only the coward hides behind a lie, and your bravery, your strength, was lacking in this family ”, commented a fan of the singer. Another said: “How I wish I had your courage and strength to shout to the world so much damage caused in my adolescence. Silence so much pain does not allow us to be well, there is always a damn memory in a kiss or a caress (in my case of my husband) is something very difficult. #Yositecreofrida ”.

Frida Sofía in “The Minute That Changed My Destiny” | Full program “That’s why I kept quiet about it, because I said, am I sick then?” # FridaSofía relates the sexual abuse of her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, and unknown men when she was a minor. #MinutosQueCambian Visit our website: imagentv.com Visit the networks of The minute that changed my destiny Facebook: bit.ly/2sRqHwy Twitter: bit.ly/2shZV1S Or in our Image networks… 2021-04-11T05: 14: 00Z

Among those who doubt the honesty of Frida’s complaints, a netizen said: “I don’t believe you, but neither does your grandfather, but I am nobody to judge, only you and your family know what is happening with you, I know ..to people who insult your grandfather without knowing the truth. What gave them the right? And another added: “Only you know what you have in your life, but I would tell you to leave your past behind and dedicate yourself to being happy. You have the weapons to get ahead, show yourself that you can. And another thing: improve your vocabulary that does not help you much so that people do not judge you. Well, everyone, but your vocabulary leaves a lot to say ”.