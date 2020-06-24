The consumption of video games and video streaming platforms has increased considerably in recent months and this is something that can be capitalized on in marketing matters, just as it is doing. Fortnite.

We know that the platform usually does different events, something that has become an important part to strengthen engagement with its community and attract new players. Now looking to expand its offering with C movie streaminghristopher Nolan.

Generate experiences

More than a Fortnite video game, it has become a socialization platform, since they are not only battle, cooperative or rally game sessions, but activities are created whose purpose is to offer a playful experience to all participating users.

Now, the game developed by Epic Games announced the launch of Movie Nite, an event that will seek to generate an experience similar to that of an outdoor cinema, but obviously in the virtual world.

The managers of Fortnite point out that this event will be held on Friday, June 26 and the idea is to project in the new Party Royale Island where three different films of Christopher Nolan; Inception, Batman Begins and The Prestige, although unfortunately not three functions available to everyone, but actually being able to see one of them will depend on the region in which you enter.

According to the available information, the films will be distributed country, for example, In Mexico you can see Inception (at 4am and 10:55 pm), like Argentina and Ecuador, while Chile, Colombia and Brazil will see Batman Begins.

Get ready for Movie Nite at Party Royale 🍿 This Friday, June 26, grab some popcorn and catch one of three full-length Christopher Nolan feature films depending on your region! Check out showtimes and what’s playing in your country here: https://t.co/ke3bN7WYuP pic.twitter.com/4Md15S9qI2 – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2020

More than battles, a space for Event Marketing

Digital marketing is one of the few areas of marketing and advertising that is resisting the effects of the global context that we face, and one of the expressions where its potential can be exploited is with events.

Let’s see, the cinema is lethargic for not being able to make premieres, however, as restrictions are relaxed in some countries, we begin to see some promotional actions. Fortnite, for example, was an exhibition window that served to Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s most recent film, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, will feature its official trailer.

Now, the Epic Games game expands this experience with the broadcast of three tapes of the British film director, producer and publisher, one more way in which its platform evolves Party Royale.

Remember that this experience was presented last April as a proposal for a non-violent virtual space that seeks to offer recreational events that allow users to enjoy and socialize; virtual performances by artists such as Diplo and Deadmau5, now from electronic music parties with important DJs, goes to the cinema projection.

Somehow in Fornite they see great potential for event marketing on their platform, this thanks to the results seen with other experiences such as the concert of DJ Marshmello attended by more than 10 million players or other marketing actions like the skins we saw with John Wick 3: Parabellum, Birds of Prey, or the events around Avengers and Stranger Things, to name a few.

