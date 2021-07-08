Does Fidalgo return to Europe? The Spaniard reveals his intentions

The Spanish midfielder, Alvaro Fidalgo, He quickly won over the Azulcrema fans, thanks to his performances. For this tournament, the player will wear the number ‘8’, a number that fills him with pride, considering that it has been worn by great figures in the history of the club.

In an interview for Juan Carlos Diaz Murrieta of TUDN, the former footballer of the Real Madrid spoke about the possibility of returning to Europe, noting that, at the moment, he is focused on the America club.

“I see myself now in America and I am very happy. I have been officially a club player for a month and a half, at least until 2025. Time will tell while I’m here and hopefully I will get many titles and be someone in the club. It is what I think right now, more than in performing, competing and playing for America ”.

Fidalgo knows that he has no excuses to raise his level this Opening 2021Since, he considers that the adaptation time has passed and he knows how Mexican soccer is played and how his teammates play.