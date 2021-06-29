Does ‘Fast & Furious 9’ have a post-credits scene?

There is certainly a hubbub of contradictory information surrounding the definitive end of the central saga of the ‘Fast & Furious’ universe. More than anything because while the mainstay of this successful action franchise insists that with the 10/11 we are going to say goodbye, the Fast Family is not buying it. Recently Vin Diesel has stated that “the world propelled this outcast to a place where he has surpassed all other sagas. But the franchise has a soul and that soul has to rest“So that break would come after the end of what Justin Lin would be posing as a trilogy, which is why ‘Fast & Furious 9’ has a vital post-credits scene for the continuation of the story.

Actually that feeling that the ninth installment is more a piece of the puzzle than a movie in itself, is something that one cannot escape throughout the whole adventure, proposal more loaded than ever with winks to the rest of the films in the saga and clues destined to sow to collect later. The scene in question, inserted just after the opening credits, comes to underline those pending accounts that would have to be settled so that all is peace in the Toretto team. Lin, who takes back the reins after leaving the management of the seventh and eighth installments in the hands of James Wan and F. Gary Gray, it is proposed that every plot twist is tied and well tied, looking for the loose ends that remained of those plots raised in the tapes that were in his charge: ‘At full throttle: Tokyo Race’, ‘Fast & Furious: Even faster’, ‘Fast & Furious 5’ and ‘Fast & Furious 6 ‘. So if you don’t want to miss a single comma, When you go to the movies starting July 2 when ‘Fast 9’ opens, don’t go out fast and furious as soon as it’s over!

Farewell trilogy

At the moment the structure is not clear. Diesel seems to want to be true to the promise he made to Paul Walker, so we could be before a tenth installment in two parts in the purest ‘Harry Potter’ or ‘Twilight’ style, but what is becoming clearer every day is that Lin is narrating with three films in mind: 9, 10 and 11, deliveries that would close the original saga. This is what he has said about it in statements to THR.

“A lot of 9 is about introducing new characters, bringing old characters back, and, in a way, recalibrating and set everything to go in the right direction as we head to the last two. We have been talking about this for almost ten years. And I always thought it was just for us, I never thought we would do it for real. So when I came back and Vin said, ‘let’s do it, let’s get this over with,’ it was great. It’s not like, ‘we have to react and do something.’ This is something that we have been talking about at all times, and that we have to deal with carefully to make it work.“.